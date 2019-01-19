Data Drive: Decline in learning levels reveal shocking state of India’s school education system

The latest Annual Status of Education Report 2018 shows that the decline in learning levels in government schools after 2010 is slowly reversing.

The learning outcome of students at the elementary education level in rural India is showing gradual improvement. The latest Annual Status of Education Report 2018 shows that the decline in learning levels in government schools after 2010 is slowly reversing. Also, enrollment in private schools, which grew from 18.7% to 30.8% between 2006 and 2014, has stagnated at around 31% since then.

In government schools, the percentage of students in class V who can read class II level text fell from 53.1% in 2008 to 41.7% in 2012; but, this has improved to 44.2% in 2018. However, the gap between private school learning standards and that at government schools has worsened. In 2008, 53% of Class V students in government schools could read Class II level texts vis-a-vis 68% in private schools, a gap of 15 percentage points; by 2018, this gap had widened to 21 percentage points. The variation on learning outcomes between states, however, seems to suggest that uniform policies on education may not work and there could be a need to reimagine pedagogy. The implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2010 could be linked to falling levels of learning at both government and private schools as it created a ‘no detention until class VIII’ regime. The Centre has now scrapped the provision. Though the learning outcomes are gradually improving in government schools in the foundation level, learning outcomes in later years still remain an area of concern.