Data drive: Curbing Covid growth

By: |
January 16, 2021 8:51 AM

In Kerala, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and some north-eastern states growth rate of deaths outpaced the growth rate in cases.

coronavirus cases in India data analysisDaily growth rate of deaths has declined to 0.2% for the country as a whole

As India prepares for the vaccine roll-out, average daily cases have almost halved from last month’s. The more important aspect is that growth rate of daily cases has declined drastically across most states. While India registered a daily case growth of 0.2% in the fortnight of January, Kerala had the highest daily case growth amongst all states of 0.7%. Maharashtra, on the other hand, was the only state where daily growth in Covid cases had increased marginally.

While daily growth rate of deaths has declined to 0.2% for the country as a whole, some states are showing disturbing trend as deaths are growing faster than cases.

In Kerala, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and some north-eastern states growth rate of deaths outpaced the growth rate in cases. The compounded daily growth rate of death in Kerala was 0.8%.

