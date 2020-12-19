  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: Corona’s Wild West

December 19, 2020 7:57 AM

While case additions in Asia have been relatively muted, there is a chance that these countries may also witness a revival in the coming months. India, on Friday, became the second country to cross the one-crore-infections mark.

On Thursday, the world recorded 722,044 new Covid-19 infections. While cass across the globe had started slowing, the second wave of infections in the Americas and Europe has led to cases rising faster than ever. Total global infections on Friday, as per John Hopkins University data, had hit 7.5 crore, with the US accounting for 1.7 crore cases. While the US is the worst-hit in terms of daily infections — of the 722,044 cases on Thursday, 231,269 were from the US — Brazil too is witnessing a resurgence. The country recorded 68,000 infections on Thursday. However, in terms of cases per million, Europe seems to be the worst-hit region. Germany, UK, France and Turkey have all been witnessing a record high surge in infections. Deaths in these areas have been rising as well. Germany, which declared a lockdown till January 10, recorded over 900 deaths on Thursday. While case additions in Asia have been relatively muted, there is a chance that these countries may also witness a revival in the coming months. India, on Friday, became the second country to cross the one-crore-infections mark.

