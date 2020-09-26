  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Drive: Case growth slows in Unlock 4

By: |
September 26, 2020 8:25 AM

India may still be recording close to 85,000 cases daily, but the growth rate of infections in the fourth lockdown has declined to less than 2%.

India is still the fastest-growing major economy in terms of coronavirus infections.

India may still be recording close to 85,000 cases daily, but the growth rate of infections in the fourth lockdown has declined to less than 2%. However, India is still the fastest-growing major economy in terms of coronavirus infections.

India’s growth rate is three times that of the US and twice that of Brazil. However, at 1.9%, India’s growth is still very high as the base has grown 1.6 times in the last month. Chhattisgarh recorded a 4.8% growth in Unlock 4. However, the real worry is Maharashtra, which still accounts for a fifth of India’s cases, and only recorded a marginal drop in daily growth rates.

In terms of daily growth in deaths, Chhattisgarh is again the state recording the highest growth during this period. Kerala also recorded a death growth of 3% during this period, double that of India’s 1.5%.

In Punjab, both cases and deaths have been rising faster. With the festival season coming, the government will need to be more proactive in managing infections.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

