Data Drive: Case growth slows in Unlock 4

India may still be recording close to 85,000 cases daily, but the growth rate of infections in the fourth lockdown has declined to less than 2%. However, India is still the fastest-growing major economy in terms of coronavirus infections.

India’s growth rate is three times that of the US and twice that of Brazil. However, at 1.9%, India’s growth is still very high as the base has grown 1.6 times in the last month. Chhattisgarh recorded a 4.8% growth in Unlock 4. However, the real worry is Maharashtra, which still accounts for a fifth of India’s cases, and only recorded a marginal drop in daily growth rates.

In terms of daily growth in deaths, Chhattisgarh is again the state recording the highest growth during this period. Kerala also recorded a death growth of 3% during this period, double that of India’s 1.5%.

In Punjab, both cases and deaths have been rising faster. With the festival season coming, the government will need to be more proactive in managing infections.