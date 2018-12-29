Data drive: Cards, personal loans dominate retail lending

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 3:33 AM

In the three months to September 2018, retail loans grew 21% y-o-y on the back of 28% growth in live accounts, crossing 107 million accounts.

Credit growth has picked up from record lows as the banking system shook off the impact of demonetisation.

However, banks reported a drop in average ticket-size because of the change in loan mix towards short-duration consumer loans like credit cards, personal loans and consumer durable loans.

Lenders are increasingly focusing on retail lending because of rising non-performing assets in commercial lending.

Tier-I cities like Mumbai, NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengalure, Pune and Ahmedabad account for about 50% of outstanding loans. The average retail lending balance is Rs 7 lakh. A Kotak Institutional Equities Research report shows mortages says delinquency rates have declined or remained stable across products, barring loan against property where it has increased to 3% of loans.

Mortgages grew 18% y-o-y as of Q2FY19, led by 11% volume growth and 6% growth in average ticket size. The share of housing finance companies is at 50% and the average ticket-sizes for public sector banks, non-banking financial companies and private banks were at Rs 18 lakh, Rs 24 lakh and Rs 34 lakh, respectively.

Personal loans grew 35% y-o-y led by a 26% volume growth and 6% growth in average ticket-size. Credit card receivables grew 35% y-o-y led by a 32% volume growth and 3% growth in average balances.

