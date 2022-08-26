scorecardresearch

Data Drive: Capex recovers in states

Written by Saikat Neogi
In FY22, Rajasthan accounted for the highest share in the total cost of projects sanctioned by banks, the second year in a row.

With the resumption of business activities after the Covid-19 induced lockdown and restrictions, new capex is showing signs of revival. Banks and financial institutions have financed 403 projects worth Rs 1.43 trillion in FY22, almost double the Rs 75,558 crore and 220 projects in FY21, data from RBI show. In FY22, Rajasthan accounted for the highest share in the total cost of projects sanctioned by banks, the second year in a row.

Five states—Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—accounted for 56% of the total cost of projects financed by banks.

