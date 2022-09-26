Data Drive: Betting on India

To push up the investment rate, India must see significant participation from the private sector, a point underlined by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she asked Indian businesses what was stopping them from investing in the economy at a time when foreign direct investors are confident about India.

The share of private sector gross fixed capital formation has declined sharply in the past decade—from a peak of 14.3% of GDP in FY08, it is down to 9.2% in FY21.

However, India’s gross foreign direct investment inflows have been strong over the past few years, totalling $647 billion over the past 10 years on a gross basis and $331 billion on a net basis.