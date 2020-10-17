Data drive: Bengaluru becoming Covid-19 hotbed

For the first fortnight of October, cases in Bengaluru grew at a daily rate of 1.1%, Delhi, meanwhile, had a growth rate of 0.7%. (Representational image: IE)

On Saturday, Bengaluru will become the second city in India to cross 3 lakh cases. While Bengaluru had surpassed Mumbai last month, it will soon surpass Delhi to become the most corona-infected city in the country. Data shows that, starting October, Bengaluru became India’s top city in terms of growth in daily cases. For the first fortnight of October, cases in Bengaluru grew at a daily rate of 1.1%, Delhi, meanwhile, had a growth rate of 0.7%. Bengaluru also leads the country in terms of active infections. In two months, Bengaluru’s active infections have nearly doubled. On August 14, Bengaluru had 33,433 active case; this increased to 40,528 on September 14. On October 15, Bengaluru had 65,046 infections.

In terms of deaths, though, Mumbai has registered the highest deaths among all metropolises. In another 15 days, Mumbai will become the first city to record 10,000 infections. On the other hand, Delhi has registered close to 6,000 deaths. Pune’s deaths are also higher than Bengaluru. But the rate of increase in terms of deaths is higher in Bengaluru. The city is registering a daily increase of 1.7% in deaths. In contrast, Delhi’s increase was 0.9% and Mumbai’s was 1%.