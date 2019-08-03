Data drive: Bank credit, consumption blues continue

The report points out that the fallout in the NBFC sector at end of 2018 led to a fall in consumer credit

While bank credit was rising at the beginning of the year, it has begun to slow down since March because of demand and supply issues. Credit from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has also slowed down since September last year, especially after the default of IL&FS.

A report by HSBC says the ‘money multiplier’, i.e. the ratio between broad money and reserve money that the central bank creates, after rising sharply for a few months at the start of the year, has slowed down since April. In FY18, the main concern was the slowing deposit growth that was hurting the banking sector. However, that is no longer a problem as deposit growth has risen.

The report points out that the fallout in the NBFC sector at end of 2018 led to a fall in consumer credit, and further weakness in urban employment seems to be a double whammy for urban consumption. Labour market conditions have been soft for the past three years in urban areas.

In rural areas, both agriculture and non-agriculture wages have been falling, and unemployment is on the rise. Poor monsoon rains will further put pressure on rural growth. However, inflation is well under the 4% target and is likely to remain so over foreseeable future.