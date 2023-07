The asset quality of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector improved significantly as the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 6.8% in March this year, compared with 9.3% in March last year, data from the RBI show.

The GNPA ratio for loans below Rs 25 crore, which are particularly vulnerable to slippage, declined sequentially to 6.7% in March 2023 from 7.2% in December 2022 and Special Mention Accounts (SMAs) fell to 8.6% from 11% during the same period.