Data Drive: An infra push for capex

The push by the Centre and states to infrastructure has precipitated a consistent rise in public capex, barring FY20 when spending slowed down due to Covid pandemic.

The government’s Production Linked Incentive schemes will boost private capex, given transportation, energy and water contribute over 90% of the public-private partnership.

The government’s national monetisation pipeline would lead to better asset recycling—roads, railways, power, oil & gas pipelines and telecom constitute 80% of the pipeline, and the government is also looking to fund infrastructure outside the Budget through the development financial institution route.