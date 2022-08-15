scorecardresearch

Data Drive: Alarming arrears

Similarly, of a total of Rs 80,301 crore in pending central excise arrears, Rs 26,617 crore has been pending for over five years.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Within central excise, Rs 16,257 crore and Rs 6,009 crore have been pending for over five years at the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal and the ‘units closed/defaulter’ level at end-March 2021.
Between March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020, the pending service tax arrears rose to Rs 1.46 trillion from Rs 1.44 trillion.

Of this, Rs 27,680 crore, or 19%, has been pending for more than five years.

