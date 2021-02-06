Data drive: A shot in the arm for India

In terms of vaccination per 100 people, data compiled by Our World in Data shows that India ranks 23rd in the world with only 0.32 vaccine doses administered per 100 people.

Although India has been able to vaccinate only 45% of the total healthcare workforce for now—the health ministry in its weekly press briefing detailed that of the 96 lakh healthcare workers, a little over 45 lakh have been vaccinated—it is still the fastest to reach the 4-million vaccinated mark.

While India achieved this feat in 18 days, other countries like the US took over a month. However, the country still has a long way to go as the priority population in India is roughly about as large as the entire US population.

In terms of vaccination per 100 people, data compiled by Our World in Data shows that India ranks 23rd in the world with only 0.32 vaccine doses administered per 100 people; Israel, on the other hand, has administered 60.14, UAE 36, and the UK 15 doses.

The US and Bahrain have both administered 10 doses each. India will need to ramp up its vaccination speed and spread if it plans to vaccinate 30 crore people by July. On Thursday, 5,09,893 people were vaccinated across 11,184 sessions.