Data drive: A public sector push

While the household sector dragged down overall capex—its contribution fell sharply from 46% in FY12 to 39% in FY21—the public sector has stayed relatively strong over the past decade and during the Covid-pandemic.

The gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) by the public sector increased from 21% to 26% during the period.

In fact, public sector spending led by both the Centre and the state governments has supported infrastructure spending, offsetting the slowdown in the private sector, including households.