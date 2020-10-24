  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: A little respite, but not out of danger

Updated: Oct 24, 2020 8:35 AM

On Friday, India recorded 54,366 cases. It was the fifth day in a row that India recorded less than 60,000 infections.

On Friday, active infections dipped below 7 lakh for the first time in two months. (Representational image: IE)

On Friday, India recorded 54,366 cases. It was the fifth day in a row that India recorded less than 60,000 infections. While India Is inching closer to 8 million infections, the good news is that active infections have been declining. On Friday, active infections dipped below 7 lakh for the first time in two months.

While the National Super Covid-19 model released last week shows that situation will get better, and India will have more manageable number of infections in February, it also suggests that the country needs to be cautious in the winter season as cases may rise if restrictions are eased. In a normal scenario, the model projects India to have 106 lakh symptomatic cases by February 2021, however without precautions the number may jump to 176 lakh.

