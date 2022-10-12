Data Drive: A Jan Dhan push

While the number of savings bank accounts per unit of population has doubled in the last five years because of the Jan Dhan scheme, the penetration levels are quite disparate across urban and rural areas, though both continue to rise. The savings-account penetration per household in rural areas is almost a third of the urban areas and penetration in the North East and East remains below the national average. Regional disparities remain high in account balance (deposits per account) with the North East, East and Central India lagging behind the national average of `31,770.