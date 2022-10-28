scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: A carbon-space crunch

A new report from UNFCCC shows that instead of growing by 10.6% by 2030 against 2010 levels under the current path, emissions need to fall 43% from a 2019 baseline for any meaningful effort towards the ‘1.5oC warming by 2100’ goal.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Data Drive: A carbon-space crunch
Even when a 50% likelihood of achieving this cap is considered, current global commitments will yield enough emissions between 2020 and 2030 to use up 86% of the carbon space remaining, and the world will exhaust the remainder in just two years. (IE)

A new report from UNFCCC shows that instead of growing by 10.6% by 2030 against 2010 levels under the current path, emissions need to fall 43% from a 2019 baseline for any meaningful effort towards the ‘1.5oC warming by 2100’ goal.

Also read: India and globalisation

Even when a 50% likelihood of achieving this cap is considered, current global commitments will yield enough emissions between 2020 and 2030 to use up 86% of the carbon space remaining, and the world will exhaust the remainder in just two years.

Also Read
management, art, science

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.