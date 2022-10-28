Data Drive: A carbon-space crunch

A new report from UNFCCC shows that instead of growing by 10.6% by 2030 against 2010 levels under the current path, emissions need to fall 43% from a 2019 baseline for any meaningful effort towards the ‘1.5oC warming by 2100’ goal.

Even when a 50% likelihood of achieving this cap is considered, current global commitments will yield enough emissions between 2020 and 2030 to use up 86% of the carbon space remaining, and the world will exhaust the remainder in just two years.