We have become remarkably comfortable with the language of digital transformation. Yet when this digital architecture fails, institutional responses too often retreat into silence, containment, or limited disclosure. CERT-In recorded 29.44 lakh cybersecurity incidents in 2025, higher than the previous years.

The pattern is visible across sectors. AIIMS’s 2022 ransomware attack disrupted critical hospital systems, while the C-Edge ransomware incident disrupted payment services in many small banks. boAt faced a reported breach involving data of 7.5 million customers, WazirX suffered a cyberattack in which about $235 million in digital assets were stolen, and BSNL faced reports of sensitive customer and network data being exposed.

AI and cyber have become staples of corporate, regulatory, and bureaucratic conversations, as well as the conference circuit, even as many institutions are yet to scratch the surface of their own resilience capabilities. In the cyber era, authority without understanding is itself a risk.

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The recent incident involving one of India’s leading listed banks is instructive. The bank said an employee’s email account had been compromised, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data, while its core banking systems were neither accessed nor affected. Not surprisingly, cybersecurity researchers and media reports pointed to nearly 1 TB of data allegedly circulating on the dark web, including claims involving customer information, identification documents, loan papers, and internal audit records. The episode offers lessons for stakeholders across sectors.

First, capability. Did the institution possess the competence to secure what it collected and retained? Were sensitive data sets properly segmented? Did management act on vulnerabilities identified by audits? Did the board receive an honest assessment of cyber risk, or another reassuring dashboard of controls and compliance?

Cyber resilience rests on capability, architecture, culture, and governance. Business scale without corresponding capability simply creates a larger damage-radius. Identity documents, photos, account-opening records, loan files, financial relationships, and audit information can become a toolkit for impersonation, fraud, and social engineering.

Second, disclosure and institutional response. Every serious data incident ultimately raises a more uncomfortable question than how the breach occurred: what did the institution do once it knew?

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The institution may not know the extent of the compromise. Management, finding the full facts inconvenient, may prefer stoic silence to control the narrative. Or the organisation may simply lack the forensic capability to establish quickly what happened. These circumstances can coexist. None should become a standing justification for opacity. In today’s digital environment, cyber expertise does not arrive with age, designation, or institutional rank. Every external voice pointing to a gap cannot be dismissed as anti-institutional. Some may be offering an early warning that the institution itself missed.

The “ostrich” mentality has little place in the cyber era. Institutions must overcome biases, and the comforting assumption that appointing a consulting firm amounts to having cyber capability. When cyber work is repeatedly subcontracted, as one sees in market practice, accountability can become so diffused that the institution itself loses sight of who actually understands and owns the risk. The consumer bears the consequences long after the incident disappears from the headlines.

This is where India’s emerging data-protection regime becomes important. The DPDP Rules require affected individuals to be notified without delay and the Data Protection Board to be informed without delay, with detailed information to follow within 72 hours or such longer period as may be permitted. The RBI requires unusual cyber incidents at banks to be reported within a certain time and has emphasised root-cause analysis and forensic investigation. CERT-In separately requires specified incidents, including data breaches and leaks, to be reported within six hours. The question for regulators, therefore, cannot stop at whether an incident was reported.

Third, management and board accountability. The questions must extend beyond what happened to why it was possible. When was suspicious activity detected? When did management conclude that personal data could be involved? What evidence supported that conclusion? What did the board ask? Were earlier audit findings acted upon? Which controls failed, and who was accountable?

This is why boards should run simulations. If a board has never rehearsed the first six, 24 and 72 hours of a major breach, on what basis does it believe it is prepared for one? The exercise should test the board, CEO, CISO, tech, legal, compliance, communications teams, and critical vendors.

Fourth, regulatory accountability and parity. For listed companies, a cyber incident can affect business continuity, valuation, reputation, and investor confidence, making appropriate stock-exchange disclosure part of governance. For regulators, the uncomfortable question is of parity: would the regulator have been equally restrained had precisely the same failure occurred at a privately-owned financial institution? And if supervisory restraint leaves known vulnerabilities insufficiently addressed, are we not allowing institutional risk to become embedded rather than resolved?

Regulatory fairness cannot depend upon ownership of the entity affected. Privacy regulation cannot become an elaborate compliance architecture sitting above a culture of selective disclosure. The deeper issue extends well beyond privacy.

Industrialisation, financialisation, and digitisation now operate through interconnected systems. Financial data, identity infrastructure, industrial supply chains, digital platforms, IP, and critical infrastructure reinforce one another. In the digital era, true independence means having the capability to understand, secure, and recover the systems on which economic and social life depends, and retain freedom of action when those systems are increasingly interconnected.

For an India that has built extraordinary digital scale, the next test is institutional depth. We will know we have built genuine cyber resilience when institutions are willing to hear uncomfortable warnings, boards are capable of asking uncomfortable questions, regulators apply the same standards without regard to ownership, and every serious breach leaves the system stronger than it found it.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.