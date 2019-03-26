Crimes can be reduced by implementing physical infra and social intervention programmes in tandem

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 3:58 AM

People and institutions also change their behaviour to avoid crime—companies hold back their investments and governments shift the allocation of resources, affecting total national production and welfare payments.

The cost of violence and crime is significant. (Representational/Reuters)

World Bank researchers conducted a study in Jamaica that shows that improvements in the physical infrastructure of a community’s surroundings as well as social interventions can reduce the incidence of crime and violence through improvements in its social capital. Crime and violence can have a deleterious impact on society and hamper economic growth and development, erode social cohesion, affect governance and, in some cases, shake countries’ political stability. The cost of violence and crime is significant. The Indian economy lost a whopping $1.19 trillion (over Rs 80 lakh crore) in 2017 in constant purchasing power parity (PPP) terms as per the Institute for Economics and Peace and, in Latin America, considered one of the most violent regions in the world, the economic cost of a failure of security against crimes is estimated at approximately 3.5% of GDP.

People and institutions also change their behaviour to avoid crime—companies hold back their investments and governments shift the allocation of resources, affecting total national production and welfare payments. However, these harmful acts can be negated with the process of urban upgradation, or the involving of community members in the deliverance of basic services like electricity, road and other connectivity infrastructure, sustainable waste management, etc, which, in turn, lends a degree of accountability, ownership and care over the society’s members and its building blocks. The study also speaks about how—in combination with the urban upgrades—social interventions that focus on strengthening social capital in the communities, especially that of the most vulnerable, deliver in curbing crime. Examples of these include conflict mediation training programmes that sensitise participants towards resolving conflicts before they escalate and other behavioural and sensitisation initiatives. So, when physical infrastructure and social intervention programmes are implemented together, reinforcing one another, community members demonstrate greater ownership and lesser violence—this could be a possible roadmap for India to follow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Crimes can be reduced by implementing physical infra and social intervention programmes in tandem
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition