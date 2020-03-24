Credit, corona and climate: Banks need to wake up to climate risk in a more concerted way

Not surprisingly, some might even question the efficacy of all the Basel measures in making banks safe. By Anil Kishora We are aware of the devastating impact the demon called ‘credit risk’ exercises on banks’ balance sheets and bottom lines. Many a growth stories and ambitions have come a cropper, singed by sharp spikes in exposures to a set of borrowers, groups and sectors. This movie has played out again and again globally, with variations in underlying specific reasons, but fuelled by the same urge to post earnings and top-line growth quarter-on-quarter. Developments necessitating efforts to rescue a private sector player drive the same lesson back home. Not surprisingly, some might even question the efficacy of all the Basel measures in making banks safe. It might also be argued that the fundamental issue goes beyond the mechanics and models of Basel and its ilk. Can or, rather, should a bank keep pressing on the gas regardless of the pace of the economy? Is it feasible for players to deliver a secular upward trend in credit growth all the time?

It is heartening to note that the SGX, the stock exchange in Singapore, recently made quarterly reporting optional for companies meeting certain criteria. It demonstrates a realisation that quarterly numbers are important, but regulatory mandates to report every quarter can potentially lead to blind pursuit of ‘outcomes’ that may not support long-term sustainable corporate growth. This author had long back (on Feb 12, 2014) argued in an op-ed piece in the Business Times, in favour of quarterly reporting being made optional.

While these questions need to be asked, it is time banks started focusing on their portfolio credit risk. Credit risk is considered a relatively well-understood and mature domain in banking, but historical outcomes hardly endorse such a conclusion. Globalisation and interconnectedness have added to systemic susceptibilities. Coronavirus threatens to derail economies. It has brought out how fragile the broader ecosystem can be; banks might be better off returning to the basics of lending and portfolio risk management—never put all your eggs in one basket. Another lesson is that banks can’t continue to lend, banking on ‘a good tide’ to lift their ‘boats’. As such, notwithstanding what ratings, CDS spreads, stress tests and risk-adjusted return measures tell us, it is time we used blunt tools such as hard limits on risk appetite in terms of ticket sizes, counterparty risk and sector exposures. The adage ‘cut your coat according to your cloth’ holds true in risk management, too. Just read ‘capital’ and ‘capacity’ in place of ‘cloth’.

Many industries are set to potentially suffer due to the corona effect. Supply chain disruptions and fear-led emptying of shops leading to demand destruction may impact entertainment, travel, tourism, textiles, IT, ports and power sectors. Given the enormity of the potential public health consequences, social distancing and lockdowns are a necessary response to contain corona, and there’s no way we can prevent the collateral damage to the economy and the concomitant second-order issues. The good part is public memory is short, and life would be back to normal sooner than later. A vaccine or a cure would surely speed up normalcy.

Is ‘corona’ a black swan? If so, probably black swans are turning out to be too common. Is it time for Nassim Nicholas Taleb to hunt for other birds—possibly ‘blue swans’? While the debate around what may bring in or escalate uncertainties would stay open-ended, another risk looms. Banks need to wake up to climate risk in a more concerted and comprehensive way. Global warming, changing climatic conditions, distorted rainfall patterns, large-scale ‘reclamations’ from the seas (though it’s probably a case of ‘claiming’ or usurping land from the oceans that the oceanic waters might ‘reclaim’ in a jiffy!), rising sea levels and mass migrations to expanding mega cities create delicate systems that can break in no time. It is time to revisit our policies. Negative interest rates have made the ‘time value of money’ somewhat suspect; climate risk build-up can make the concept turn on its head. Credit is known to influence investment decisions. Developing and adopting the right climate risk framework to shape lending is the way to go for banks. Real economy must ‘reclaim’ its suzerainty over the ‘financial economy’ to keep risk under control.