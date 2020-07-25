India accounts for 12.4% of daily global deaths.

On Friday, India surpassed France to take the sixth spot in terms of Covid-19 deaths. As the country added over 700 deaths, the total number of deaths was 30,601. Although India’s death rate has decreased to 2.4% from a high of 3.2% a month ago, amongst the countries with the highest deaths, it still has the lowest number of deaths per million population — 22 deaths per million, whereas the global average is 79.3. The US has 438 deaths per million whereas Brazil has 384.

In terms of daily deaths, however, India ranks third, with Brazil and the US occupying top two spots. The share of India’s deaths in global deaths has increased overtime. India accounts for 12.4% of daily global deaths, as compared to 7.5% a month ago, and 3.5% on May 22. India’s share of daily global infections is 16.4%. In terms of total deaths and cases, India has a 8% and 5% share, respectively.