COVID-19 in India: Recoveries grow faster than cases

Kerala has recovery time of 13 days. Kerala has the lowest recovery time rate of 65.4%.

Over the last few days, India has been recording more recoveries than cases. The country in the week till Friday recorded 5,95,914 recoveries, during the same period its new cases were a lower 5,75,498. Despite cases rising. In India, the recovery rate has inched up to 83.5%. Till now 52,72,301 people have recovered. On August 1, India had recovery rate of 64.5%, as the country recorded 10,94,374 cases. The reason for this, however, may be the faster time of recovery. As an FE analysis highlighted earlier it takes 11 days for India to recover, whereas WHO contends a recovery time of 14 days. Apparently, some of the states’ recording close to 90% recovery are also the ones with the lowest recovery time. In Delhi, for instance, it takes eight days for a person to recover. West Bengal also has a recovery time of 8 days. Maharashtra, on the other hand, has the highest recovery time of 14 days. Kerala has recovery time of 13 days. Kerala has the lowest recovery time rate of 65.4%. Arunachal Pradesh has a recovery rate of 70.3%, Meghalaya has a recovery rate of 70.5%, whereas for Chhattisgarh has a rate of 71.9% and Ladakh has a rate of 73.7%.