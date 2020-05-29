Covid-19 crisis: UP to ink MoUs with industry bodies to provide 7.5 lakh jobs to migrants per year

The Uttar Pradesh government has started drawing up a roadmap to provide jobs to the migrants returning to the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has started drawing up a roadmap to provide jobs to the migrants returning to the state. The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to sign agreements with Indian Industries Association (IIA) and National Real Estate Development Council (NREDCO), the apex body of MSMEs, and real estate developers, to provide employment to 7.5 lakh people annually.

So far over 25 lakh people have arrived in the state since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check.

According to officials, the two apex bodies would play a crucial role in reaching out to MSMEs and builders in the state to collect information regarding the demand of workforce and the skill sets required.

“The UP government had announced the setting up of a migrants commission to facilitate the employment of migrant workers returning to the state,” an official said.

The commission has also been tasked with the job of mapping the skills of the workers categorising them as industrial units have sought “skill mapping data bank” to assess their employability.

“Once the IIA and NREDCO give us the requirement of the industries, we can instantly match it with our database and connect the industries with ready human capital,” he said, adding that the two agencies would also ensure short-term training of the workers and arrange for apprenticeship or training to unskilled labourers in the industries.

While the IIA will help in providing jobs to about 5 lakh migrant workers in the 90,000 MSMEs in the state, NAREDCO will be instrumental in getting 2-5 lakh people employed in the real estate.

NAREDCO had recently written to the UP government offering to help the migrants get jobs, if the state government formulates a law to provide assistance to the sector and help restart stalled projects.

During a high-level meeting of “Team 11”, formed to look into different aspects of the problems caused by the pandemic, the chief minister asked officials to conduct a survey and mapping of industrial units too in the state so that manpower demands could be met accordingly.

“The chief minister has said workers of various skills who have come to the state should be linked with the industry. He has also directed the MSME department to contact industrial organisations and organize programmes to provide employment to the workers by connecting them to industrial units, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awsathi said, adding that by strengthening the feedback mechanism of the CM helpline, every worker should be called and asked in which field he or she is proficient and what skills they have, so that the scheme meant to provide employment to them could be expedited.