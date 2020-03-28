COVID-19 crisis requires a Corona point person

The PM’s warnings on the need for social distancing, for instance, have mostly been met in the breach, including by many of his own party’s functionaries.

Many heeded Prime Minister Modi’s exhortation to applaud healthcare workers, but, now, there are reports of hostility towards these very healthcare workers, ranging from shunning and heckling to being evicted from their homes.

Landlords fear they will be more susceptible to corona infection from proximity to these healthcare professionals. Many AIIMS affiliates have suffered from this misconception, but instances of such hostility are not limited to the national capital.

In Kolkata, the private hospital where a 55-year-old man died of Covid-19 on Monday had to make arrangement for 15 of its nurses after their landlord asked them to leave. Other incidents of ostracisation and vilification, including on social media, of medical workers have been reported from smaller cities like Rohtak and Bilaspur, too.

In the case of the AIIMS staffers, the home minister was quick to direct the Delhi police commissioner to take strict action against the landlords, and the Delhi chief minister also rushed to the aid of the aggrieved doctors; even the PM took this up in a speech, and asked people to persuade the landlords that they were doing something wrong.

Such interventions are admirable, but the response to such a massive catastrophe can’t be so ad hoc. Nor are they effective.

The PM’s warnings on the need for social distancing, for instance, have mostly been met in the breach, including by many of his own party’s functionaries. And, apart from the fact that few establishments have marked areas — with gaps of around two metres between them — for people to stand, various states allowing chemist or provision stores to be opened for just a few hours is designed to ensure people rush to them in crowds.

To ensure common, and sensible, rules are followed across the country, India needs a suitably empowered corona point person — to whom reports of the police stopping e-commerce delivery boys, or complaints of the police using excessive force to stop people from violating the lockdown can be brought for resolution.

The point person is also critical to clarify, along with some doctors, perhaps, important issues on a daily basis — is Dr Laxminarayanan’s model realistic or alarmist, do the ICMR study findings contradict or support his estimates, does India have enough doctors and intensivists to handle the increased ventilators that the Tatas and the Mahindras will make, what is being done to increase the number of medical staff to deal with the possible calamity, etc.

India is facing an unprecedented crisis, and many responses need to be made on the fly, in the context of a new development. A corona point person who can get things done, with a task force backing them, is the need of the hour.