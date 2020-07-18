Covid-19: Concerns about misinformation have intensified during coronavirus

System and cognitive biases get in the way when consuming information online.

By Smriti Verma

WEF has recognised the spread of fake news as one of the greatest threats in our hyper-connected world. The concerns about misinformation have intensified during Covid-19. But fighting this infodemic requires a joint effort from the individuals and online service providers by increasing content monitoring and self-censorship. HIV/AIDS and TB are examples of how misinformation can have an irreversible impact on disease perception. Despite treatment availability and consistent efforts in dispelling myths, we continue to struggle with stigma and discrimination. Dedicated efforts are, thus, required to dismiss misinformation before it becomes widely acceptable.

Studies show that people find it hard to distinguish true from false online, but at the same time, people are not credulous enough to fall for every piece of information.

System and cognitive biases get in the way when consuming information online. Firstly, social media platforms rely on the use of automated algorithms for content management. This creates an echo chamber, and we receive information which confirms our existing belief system. This can lead to confirmation bias; it is when an individual focuses on information that only confirms existing preconceptions and social media algorithms rely heavily on this strategy to show ‘relevant’ content. Secondly, the very nature of social media allows for quick sharing of information, and even before a piece of information can be labelled as ‘false’, it has already spread like wildfire. This phenomenon is triggered due to our inherent System 1 thinking. System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive, and an emotional response. System 2 thinking is slower, more deliberative and a logical response. System 2 thinking is needed to stop the spread of infodemic.

These platforms, thus, have a responsibility to ensure credibility. Even before Covid-19, the social media platforms had been under scrutiny to address the spread of fake news. Since Covid-19, several efforts have been made in this endeavour. However, despite these efforts, the problem is not easily surmountable. A combination of automation and human intervention is needed to keep a check on misinformation. The government needs to have legislative regulations, investigative responses and needs to counter disinformation campaigns. For consumers, mindful sharing and distribution of content are essential. Critical thinking and digital verification skills by citizens can go a long way countering the infodemic. Additionally, application of nudges like a ‘cool-down period’ or ‘speed-bumping’ into the social media platforms can enhance System 2 thinking. Cool-down period or speed-bumping is a methodology which provides a subtle signal to the consumer that the decision which would be made without pausing and deliberation, would not be the most desirable decision.

As online users, we have a crucial role to play in tackling this infodemic. Access to reliable and accurate information is critical at the best of times. Now, more than ever, we need information we can trust.