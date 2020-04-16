COVID-19: China’s clamp down on information, WHO failure helped Coronavirus become a pandemic

Such clamping down on crucial information by China—amplified by the WHO’s failure to subject China’s inputs to due scrutiny—helped the disease become a pandemic.

China trying to censor research on the origin of the SARS CoV-2 virus is not just counter-productive, but given the need for each bit of information to control the pandemic, also outrightly criminal. As per reports based on a cached version of a government notice posted on the website of the Wuhan-based China University of Geosciences, the ministry of education’s science and technology department had issued instructions to at least two universities regarding the publication of research related to tracing the origins of the SARS CoV-2 virus; any such research is to be first vetted by the academic committee of the institution and then sent to the ministry of science and technology for further review before it gets the nod for publishing.

China clearly failed to act on early information on the outbreak, and compounded the harm by refusing to confirm human-human transmission until as late as January 20 (an estimated 50-55 days after the infection was first noticed) even as it had isolated patients much before. Such clamping down on crucial information by China—amplified by the WHO’s failure to subject China’s inputs to due scrutiny—helped the disease become a pandemic.

Against the backdrop of the need to study under what ambient conditions did the zoonosis, which has caused over 100,000 deaths occur, the need for China to be transparent can’t be underscored enough. To the extent it helps identify the source—whether it is a wet market, as the evidence suggests, or accidental leakage from a top research institute, an allegation that some scientists are unwilling to discount without sound evidence—China benefits from becoming aware about compliance or regulatory lapses.

To be sure, the US President Donald Trump, decried by the commentariat for failing to respond meaningfully to the corona-crisis in the country, and other such leaders will use findings to attack China. But, the Chinese government must pay that price right now to restore its credibility.

Given how COVID-19 and SARS CoV-2 still aren’t fully understood—for instance, there are reports of some people getting reinfected/testing positive again after having recovered from the disease, and the incubation seems to exceed the standard 14 days in some cases—China must also report the true numbers of new infections, recurrence of infection in an individual, etc. It was the first nation to get affected and has had the chance to study the disease, and the nature of its transmission, longer than other nations. Other nations can use this information to gear up for dealing with the disease.

Kerala, for instance, based on reports of a longer incubation period in a few cases in China, mandated a 21-day quarantine instead of the WHO and Union government-advised 14-day one. This could help catch even the outliers. Similarly, there are reports of recurrence of infection in individuals—though it isn’t well-researched yet, but evidence suggests that some individuals may not be fully immune to the virus even after recovery. Governments around the world must prepare action-plans keeping this in mind.