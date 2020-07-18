Covid-19: A million infections, and 25,000 deaths — India story in numbers

The positivity rate on Friday, as India conducted 3.3 lakh tests, was 10.5%.

On Friday, India recorded 34,000 new Covid-19 cases, and crossed the one-million mark for overall infections reported. The country now has 25,000 deaths, and is expected to cross Brazil in terms of daily infections soon. India will record 50,000 daily cases by the month-end if the government keeps widening testing. The worrying aspect for India is that despite nearly three months of lockdown, the country hasn’t been able to reduce the positivity rate. The positivity rate on Friday, as India conducted 3.3 lakh tests, was 10.5%.

Although several state governments have reimposed lockdowns, it remains to be seen whether India will be able to curb infections, especially given the testing strategy is still quite restrictive. As it was highlighted in the case of Delhi, relying largely on rapid antigen tests may be a serious misstep, given the high chances of recording false negatives. India, if it continues to grow at 3.5% daily, will record 1.6 million in fections by month-end. The country added the newest one lakh cases in just four days, whereas it took 115 to cross the first one lakh infections. While 3.3 lakh tests are a seachange from the levels of testing just weeks earlier — the country was testing half of this about a month ago — India’s tests per thousand showing is the lowest amongst some of its peers. Brazil is testing 23 people per thousand population, the US is testing 138, where as India is testing just 9.5.