Counterintuitive-ness & AI

By Siddharth Pai

A WhatsApp exchange last weekend with my colleagues at Siana Capital piqued my interest. My colleagues on our investment team are math buffs, and I am often left trying to live up to their unusual abilities with mental math gymnastics. The exchange, however, left me thinking. It involved making the correct probability-driven choice among three different options, and was a riddle that required counterintuitive thinking.

You might be wondering what all this has to do with tech. Well, probability-based predictive analysis is a key bedrock of anything associated with artificial intelligence (AI). This is true of all AI applications, whether they are large language models used for writing or image manipulation through the newly popular generative AI models or focused models used for specific predictions and pattern recognition, such as finding evidence of a disease out of a series of medical radiological images. It is also true in other AI applications, such as making the right product recommendations to prospective buyers, or creating addictive hooks that cause a user to spend far too much time online on a specific social media app.

The weekend banter focused on something called the Monty Hall problem, which involves making a right choice among three alternatives. And my thoughts, after digesting what my colleagues were bantering about, turned to another issue called Kenneth Arrow’s impossibility theorem, which also involves making a choice among three alternatives—which I have discussed in previous columns.

The Monty Hall problem is a classic probability puzzle named after the host of the popular game show Let’s Make a Deal. In the problem, the contestant is presented with three doors, behind one of which is a car and behind the other two are goats. The contestant first picks a door. Then, the host, who knows what’s behind each door, opens one of the two remaining doors to reveal a goat. After this, the contestant is given the option to switch their choice to the other unopened door or stick with their initial choice. The question that my math genius colleague posed was: Should the contestant switch their initial choice of door or stick with it?

At first glance, since only two doors remain, it may seem that there is a 50/50 chance of winning the car regardless of whether the contestant switches or not. However, the answer is counterintuitive, and it can be shown mathematically that the contestant’s chances of winning the car are doubled if they switch their choice. This is because the host’s decision to reveal a goat after the contestant’s initial choice effectively removes one of the losing doors from the equation, leaving only two doors—one of which has the car behind it. By switching their choice, the contestant is effectively betting that their initial choice was wrong, and that the car is behind the remaining unopened door.

Very simply put, if the contestant initially chooses door 1, it has the same probability among the three doors—or 1/3. Once the host opens, say, door 3 to reveal a goat (thereby making its probability value 0), door 2 now has a probability of 2/3, since the initial 1/3 probability of door 3 has now been added to it. Before you dismiss this reasoning, please look it up (bit.ly/3xWfR9q). As I said, it is counterintuitive!

From the famed game-show host, we now come to Nobel laureate Kenneth Arrow. His “impossibility theorem” is a concept from social choice theory (elections) that demonstrates the difficulties of aggregating individual preferences into a collective preference. In the simplest version of the theorem, Arrow showed that there is no perfect voting system that satisfies a full set of desirable properties. Specifically, Arrow showed that if there are at least three possible outcomes and at least three individuals with different preferences over those outcomes, then there is no voting system to exist that can consistently satisfy all the desirable properties of an election. Importantly, this can lead to undesirable situations in election outcomes, where a minority fringe (the third group) can easily dictate the outcome by manipulating one of the larger two groups to its more extreme position.

Arrow’s impossibility theorem is significant because it suggests that there are fundamental limitations to the ability of democratic systems to accurately represent the preferences of the population. This, too, is counterintuitive, since most of us assume that fair elections are the last word (bit.ly/3xWeMy5). Most saliently, it shows that it is impossible to design a voting system that is completely fair and that accurately reflects the preferences of all individuals. Ergo, all voting mechanisms in all democracies are fundamentally flawed.

The concept of Arrow’s impossibility theorem has potential applications in AI, particularly in the design of recommendation systems and decision-making algorithms. Many AI systems are designed to make decisions or recommendations based on the preferences of multiple individuals, and Arrow’s theorem suggests that there are inherent limitations to the ability of these systems to accurately represent the preferences of all individuals. This highlights the importance of designing AI systems and their training datasets that consider the trade-offs between different desirable properties, such as fairness, accuracy, and transparency. Hence, there have been repeated calls from scientists all over the world to put a bridle on how generative AI programs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s BERT/Bard are trained and deployed.

Despite their differences, the Monty Hall problem and Arrow’s impossibility theorem share some similarities in their application to decision-making AI. Both concepts highlight both the importance of understanding probabilities—as well as their limitations in decision making—and designing trade-offs in an honest manner. Like life, AI is a world of compromise.

