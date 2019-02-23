Costly delay: NASA flags design flaws in projects contracted to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA bet big on US companies Boeing and SpaceX to provide solutions for manned spaceflight, but design flaws with the systems they are building could set the programme back by months—and there will be significant cost overruns accompanying the delay. NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6 billion and Boeing $4.2 billion to build rocket and capsule launch systems to put astronauts on the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since America’s Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011. As per a Reuters report, NASA’s recent rundown of “key risk items” heavily features the manned spaceflight hardware currently being worked on by the two companies, and warns that additional delays can be expected too. According to a source cited by Reuters, as many as 35 issues have been highlighted by NASA’s advisory panel, and addressing those problems may push both companies even farther off schedule.

The most pressing concern is that of the International Space Station (ISS), and NASA has been paying the Russian space programme $80 million per ticket to carry US astronauts there for some time now. The clock is ticking. NASA extended its agreement with Roscosmos last year after it became clear that neither SpaceX or Boeing were going to be able to meet their more optimistic deadlines, but there are no seats available for US crew on the Russian spacecraft after 2019, given production schedules and other factors. NASA’s scrutiny perhaps should temper the over-hyping of the innovation and success of private space players like SpaceX , which, though, has had remarkable successes—it has just launched Israel’s first moon mission.