Costly Deal: US-Taliban accord serves only Trump regime, not Afghanistan

The Taliban’s entrenched control over the country generates widespread fear and scepticism that any progress on security and protecting women and minorities in the country could be lost if the path is cleared for extremists to take control of the country again. (Representational photo)

The in-principle agreement to end the war in Afghanistan, struck between the US and Taliban, does not bode well for the Asian nation and peace and security in the region. Discussions between the US negotiator and the Taliban are advancing weeks after the Trump administration said it wanted to pull out troops from Afghanistan. The US invaded the country to oust the Taliban and al-Qaida in October 2001 in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the CIA, as recently as Tuesday, warned that Afghanistan could once again become a terrorist haven. The Taliban’s entrenched control over the country generates widespread fear and scepticism that any progress on security and protecting women and minorities in the country could be lost if the path is cleared for extremists to take control of the country again.

According to the US representative, Zalmay Khalilzad, the agreement is still a “draft” and the two sides have agreed only “in principle” on just two aspects of a potential settlement of the conflict. The US promises to set a timeline for the withdrawal of its troops over a period of 18 months after an accord is signed. The Taliban, in return, has apparently promised to dissociate itself from al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, and prevent any terror attacks against the US from Afghan soil. The Taliban, however, remain non-committal on a ceasefire and direct talks with the democratically-elected Afghan government to settle post-conflict arrangements. The sidelining of the Afghan government represents a victory for the Taliban and the safety assured to the US and the withdrawal of US troops present a victory for Trump. The deal puts at risk the gains made over nearly two decades of de-radicalising Afghan life and society. What is worse is, despite the US’s historical role in destabilising the region, it is willing to make the Afghan government and other stakeholders when it comes to peace in the region mere pawns. The Trump regime—which has time and again hinted at being willing to do anything to reduce its military expenditure overseas, even over-deployment for peace-keeping—is worsening a problem of America’s creation.