Corruption in CBI: How the appointments in question got past CVC?

The allegations of serious corruption by the top two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—its chief Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana—is truly worrying since this is India’s premier investigation agency we are talking about. More so, since this is not the first time the CBI’s top brass has faced such allegations of corruption. Former CBI chief AP Singh had to resign from his position as Member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following allegations of his links with UP-based meat exporter Moin Quereshi who was being investigated by the tax authorities. Another former CBI chief, Ranjit Sinha, was indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel for meeting several accused in the coal scam when the CBI was investigating the case; the SC also asked Sinha to keep off the 2G probe when it found the charges against him trying to help the accused to be credible. More recently, the dilution of Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice, that allowed him to flee the country, was also done by the CBI.

In this particular case, the CBI has even filed an FIR against its second-highest ranking official, accusing him of taking a bribe in a case relating to Sana Sathish Babu, one of the witnesses in the Moin Quereshi case. Sana has alleged he was asked to pay rS 5 crore to Asthana—of this, Rs 3 crore was to be paid in advance—to help in the case against him. A month ago, the CBI put out a statement that Asthana was being investigated in at least half a dozen other cases. Asthana, in turn, has levelled charges against Verma and said that the FIR against him is merely a diversion, to ensure Verma is not investigated. Apart from saying Verma called off the searches in a case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Asthana has said Sana bribed Verma to put off his arrest; several other cases have also been cited.

Given how long the charges have been made for, it is even more alarming that the government seems to have treated this as mere infighting and has not asked either or both the officials to step down pending an investigation. Even more worrying is that the existing mechanism of oversight has badly failed, and many times over. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is supposed to be monitoring the CBI and, without a CVC approval, no government appointment—including those in the CBI—can be made. Yet, not only has the CVC not responded to the allegations made by the two CBI staffers, it needs to introspect on how it cleared candidates who turned out the way they did—in Asthana’s case, there was even an SC case against his appointment based on allegations of corruption and, despite this, he got a CVC clearance. Certainly, no one can have faith in the CBI as long as there are such allegations of corruption against so many of its top brass, both now and in the past.