Corporate tax cuts will drive private capex

The government is also short of the targeted GST collections.

By Sanjay Mookim, Nafeesa Gupta & Shikha Gupta

MSCI India has underperformed EM by 7.4% YTD (in USD terms), but we think this can reverse with the decisive action taken by the government. The reduction in corporate taxes is a good structural measure because: a) cut in GST (a consumption stimulus) would need consensus from states, b) reduction of personal income taxes would benefit only the small proportion of consumers who pay taxes, and c) only 58% of the total revenue loss (Rs 1.45 trn/yr) will be apportioned to the Centre (a fiscal impact of 0.4% of GDP).

Lower taxes will improve returns on investment which can drive an acceleration of capex in the medium term. In the near term, however, this additional cash flow will likely lead to an increase in corporate savings (see graphic). Our calculations suggest that PSU companies (in BSE 500, ex-financials) will save around Rs 193 bn in taxes, based on FY19 actual profits. Much of this (around Rs 100 bn) will likely flow to back to the government, in the form of dividend, and dividend distribution tax. PSU stocks, though, could see risk due to greater disinvestment for FY20. We prefer financials, industrials/cement, and IT.

The reduction in corporate tax rates is an investment stimulus, and not a consumption one. Consumption, and higher demand will likely be a derived impact of corporates eventually spending this incremental profit. A small immediate impact, through an improvement in sentiment, is likely though. We think Indian consumer stocks are still reasonably expensive—it might be difficult to chase the sector despite the EPS lift.

Our calculations suggest FY19 PAT savings of around Rs 580 bn for BSE 500 companies. The sector wise savings (for BSE 500 Index, taking FY19 PAT) is the largest for banks, energy and materials (see graphic). Given the nature of these businesses, they are unlikely to step up capex in the near quarters. The higher cash flow will therefore most likely lead to increased corporate savings in the near term.

The reduction in the corporate taxes (Rs 1.45 trn/year) will be split between the Centre and the states in a 58:42 ratio (share of federal taxes). Therefore, the Indian states, on aggregate, will see a drop of Rs 610 bn/$8.6 bn/0.3% of GDP in transfers from the Centre. Taking FY19 state accounts, this loss for states would mean 1.73% of total revenues, and 1.71% of total expenditure. Given their hard deficit caps, states will have to cut expenditure. States largely spend on social issues (see graphic). The Centre can choose to partly cut spending, and partly raise the fiscal deficit.

The government is well behind its revenue target for FY20. According to the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM), only Rs 123 bn of divestment revenue has come in FY20, so far (vs. target of Rs 1.05 trn). We, therefore, see further pressure on PSU stocks due to rushed government stake sales.

The government could look for expenditure reductions to fund this stimulus. Beyond the pop that happened on Friday, we continue with our preference for banks, industrials, and cement, which should gain from any revival of capex in the country.

Edited excerpts from BofAML’s Corporate tax cuts: drive private capex, curtail govt expenditure (Sept 23, 2019)

Authors are research analysts, DSP Merrill Lynch (India) Views are personal