Coronavirus pandemic: Welcome relief package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman

Targeting the different sections of citizens at the bottom of the pyramid, this move endeavours to reach a whopping two-thirds of the country’s population.

On Thursday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 trillion relief package for the poor. The measures are designed to provide essential elements of succour needed to survive both the Covid-19 pandemic that is just beginning to hit the country, and the national lockdown imposed as a virtual panacea for it.

Targeting the different sections of citizens at the bottom of the pyramid, this move endeavours to reach a whopping two-thirds of the country’s population.

As is urgently required by those struggling to survive a prolonged lay-off from work and the disruptions in other means of livelihood, the Union government has consolidated the dozen-odd new proposals into two broad groups. To keep the body and soul together, the first set addresses the ways and means to meet an immediate food requirement. This includes moves to supplement grocery procurement through their entitlement under Public Distribution System (PDS) of 7 kg per month per head of rice or wheat at a highly subsidised cost of Rs 3 and Rs 2 per kg. Those below the poverty line, would, for the next three months, get additional 5 kg per month of rice or wheat for free, alongside 1kg pulse (dal) to every ration cardholder.

Certainly, this step is in the right direction. Any additional quantum of relief that is free or highly subsidised can be off-lifted by most of the 800 mn PDS beneficiaries. Better nutrition is a powerful antidote to contracting infectious diseases—hopefully, government can soon revisit the inadequate monthly 1 kg of free dal per family, since it tends to be the primary source of protein for the most poor, once the relatively good rabi crop gets harvested or our stocks increase through sizeable imports.

A more important issue however concerns the delivery of PDS food, both free and subsidised. While rural areas—at least the better-connected ones—have a fairly good network of ration-shops, in many metropolises, their number has not kept pace with the population and their locations have become inaccessible. In remote villages, the offtake from such outlets have declined despite better availability of cereals like wheat and rice, and their selling prices remaining constant. Be that as it may, with curfew-like conditions now prevailing, card-holders are not likely to make it to such shops as often as they are used to. The elderly and the indigent without any dependents—often the most vulnerable groups of society—would particularly find themselves in great difficulty. Door-step delivery is a desirable way for food to reach the intended beneficiaries. Making it to 180-200 mn households at least once a month though is a gigantic challenge for the district authorities usually responsible for PDS administration. With the movement of their own staff members under restrictions, and the magnitude of the task ahead, effective distribution will require multiple channels. District Collectors should consider adding private delivery agencies for heavier packages and organizing local committees for on-ground efforts—these are novel, untried endeavours, but in unique times like now, all solutions must be considered. The second set of goals of the relief bundle is aimed at augmenting money in hands of people.

This is just as essential a requirement as making food available, and arguably easier to reach the targeted people. The government rightly seeks to make use of a variety of existing schemes and payment arrangements, more particularly the Direct Bank Transfers (DBT).

These measures include a relief of Rs 500/month for three months transferred to the 20-odd crore Jan Dhan accounts of women in public sector banks, ex gratia relief Rs 1,000 credited in two instalments into the 3 crore bank accounts of old people, widows and the disabled, and the hiking of minimum wages by Rs 20/day under the much-used MGNREGA scheme, which also uses the DBT mechanism to pay workers. In addition, the PM Kisan Yojana, which grants 8 crore farmers an annual payment of Rs 6,000 would pay upfront through banks in April next the first instalment of Rs 2,000. Another timely and sensible measure is a free gas cylinder every month for next 90 days to 8 crore BPL families benefitting from the ongoing Ujjwala scheme. With international natural gas prices falling drastically because of reduced demand, this act is both warranted and affordable.

The other steps proposed to put more money in the hands of the vulnerable sections are equally well thought out. Small-establishment-owners, with fewer than 100 workers where 90% of them draw less than Rs 15,000 per month, would benefit from government paying for the next three months the entire 24% monthly contribution—12 % each of employees and employers—to the Employees Provident Fund accounts of workers. This would incentivize employers to continue to hire workers as the economy softens. To improve the employees’ purchasing power, FM has also assured easing of EPFO regulations to permit withdrawals upto 75 % of their corpus as non-refundable advances.

Another highly commendable part of the relief package is the move to pay the medical insurance premium upto Rs 50 lakh for health workers engaged in providing care to tackle Covid-19. Even on humanitarian grounds, this was urgently needed and should provide a degree of assurance to the thousands of doctors, nurses and paramedics on the frontlines of screening, testing and treating patients.

Though the government has termed the package as worth Rs 1.7 trillion, the direct outgo from its coffers is likely to be lower. In its calculations, it reckons the Rs 31,000 crore lying with states under the Construction Workers’ Fund, & a sizeable amount under the District Mineral Fund—both these can now be used by state governments to assist the affected poor.

While the relief amount sounds like a huge headline number, spending an extra Rs 1.7 trillion over the next three months, or about 5% of the recently approved Union Budget, should not be too difficult. Given the scale of the contagion being seen the world over, and the ferocity with which it can wreak havoc, such moves are not only justified & should be considered money well spent. The sector-specific stimuli for reigniting the economy, as is being demanded, would certainly be required, but must await the successful implementation of this set of relief measures.

The writer is Development economist and former Union secretary