Consumption is the key, not easy to stimulate either govt or private spending

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 1:41 AM

Won’t be easy to stimulate either govt or private spending.

Indeed, even if RBI trims the repo rate by 50 basis points, it won’t have much of an effect since the liquidity in the banking system will probably stay in a deficit with the currency in circulation remaining elevated.

As anticipated, much of the slowdown in the economy during Q3FY19—growth came in at just 6.6% year-on-year (y-o-y)—was due to slower government consumption and, to a lesser extent, moderating private consumption. Government consumption moderated to 6.5% y-o-y from 11.1% y-o-y in Q2FY19. Private final consumption expenditure increased at a lower 8.4% y-o-y, from a revised 9.8% y-o-y in Q2FY19. Even this is hard to comprehend given the festive season was one of the dullest ever, resulting in weak sales of durables such as cars.

Tighter financial conditions since September 2018, after the crisis in the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) space, have choked off the flow of credit to consumers. Liquidity will remain tight given the relatively slow growth of deposits, making loans costlier for consumers. Again, much of the consumer credit has been in the form of unsecured loans, and banks will be forced to cut back on these. The big drag on consumption from the subdued agriculture growth—just 2.7% y-o-y in Q3FY19, and the slowest in 12 quarters—will remain, given the rabi crop is expected to be only a modest one. At least 30% of the sales of consumer durables and staples now emanates from rural India, so these will be impacted by the relatively weak purchasing power in the hinterland. Also, slowing global growth will exacerbate the cyclical slowdown, not just hitting exports but also singeing both manufacturing and investments. That, then, will keep consumption subdued because very few new job opportunities will be created.

To be sure, the large amounts of FDI flowing into the e-commerce sector are resulting in jobs—both for the skilled and unskilled. But that is not enough to keep consumption growth at the current pace. Given much of the local investments are being channeled into buying stressed assets—either via the IBC route or otherwise—no new jobs are being created. Thus, even the limited investments won’t sustain since promoters don’t have unlimited resources, are fairly leveraged and are unlikely to take big bets until the elections are over. Indeed, even if RBI trims the repo rate by 50 basis points, it won’t have much of an effect since the liquidity in the banking system will probably stay in a deficit with the currency in circulation remaining elevated.

To be sure, there will some election-related spending on automobiles and other items, but that will taper off in a few months. Unfortunately, government spending which has been holding up consumption in the last couple of years will remain muted since tax revenues have fallen way short of targets. The relatively poor GST collections threaten to crimp government expenditure in 2019-20, too. Also, off-budgetary spends have been uncomfortably high and could be curtailed further, and that will lower spends.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Consumption is the key, not easy to stimulate either govt or private spending
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition