The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to bring bank deposits into the consolidated account statement (CAS) issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India-regulated entities fills a glaring gap in how Indians see their savings. Combined with interoperability among non-banking financial company-account aggregators, it promises a single, more useful picture of financial holdings without tying customers to one platform. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra aptly called deposits the “missing piece” of the CAS at the monetary policy press conference. The benefit goes beyond convenience. People cannot manage, transfer, or bequeath assets they have lost sight of. For senior citizens especially, a consolidated view of deposits, mutual funds, and other investments could make financial planning simpler and help families identify forgotten accounts. The proposed December 31 rollout deserves support, provided ease of access is matched by control over access.

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The scale of unclaimed financial assets makes the case compelling. A December 2025 government release estimated unclaimed bank deposits at roughly Rs 78,000 crore, insurance proceeds at Rs 14,000 crore, mutual fund balances at Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends at Rs 9,000 crore. Together, these exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. The government’s “Your Money, Your Right” initiative seeks to reunite citizens with these assets, but tracing scattered holdings remains difficult. A CAS that includes deposits could make omissions more visible and prompt customers to update nominees, consolidate accounts, and alert their families. It will not, by itself, identify every rightful claimant or release unclaimed funds. Nor should it be confused with a comprehensive inheritance solution. Nevertheless, better visibility is an essential first step towards preventing today’s savings from becoming tomorrow’s unclaimed assets.

The risk is that a reform intended to empower savers becomes a powerful tool for profiling them. A consolidated statement can expose balances, investment choices, and financial habits in one place. Banks, insurers, brokers, and advisers may have legitimate reasons to seek access, but they also have commercial incentives to mine this information for cross-selling. Consent, therefore, cannot be reduced to a hurried click on a screen. It must be informed, specific to a stated purpose, limited in duration, and easily withdrawn. No intermediary should be able to demand blanket access to an entire portfolio as the price of an ordinary service. Nor should data obtained for one transaction quietly be reused for marketing, credit scoring, or unrelated products. Interoperability will widen consumer choice only if it prevents lock-in rather than multiplying the number of institutions able to harvest personal information.

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The RBI must make these protections enforceable before the new framework goes live. Data minimisation, strict retention limits, auditable consent trails, independent security checks, and meaningful penalties for misuse should be non-negotiable. Institutions should face clear obligations to report breaches promptly and compensate customers where failures cause harm. Reports of sensitive customer records surfacing after a breach involving a public sector bank employee’s laptop underline why cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought. Equally important are accessible grievance mechanisms, especially for older customers who may struggle to challenge unauthorised access. Regulators must also clarify who is accountable when information moves across banks, aggregators, and other intermediaries. The measure of success should not be how much customer data the financial industry can access, but how much better citizens can understand and protect their wealth. A genuinely consolidated financial statement should strengthen the individual’s ownership of information, not dilute it. Transparency is valuable only when accompanied by trust. That must guide implementation from day one.