Competing with Netflix: How will other over-the-top streaming services carve out a niche for themselves in the Indian market?

The purpose of war is peace,” proclaims Wagner Moura, the actor playing late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in Narcos, the riveting Netflix drama. As viewers worldwide lap up the gripping, bloodied tale of the narco terrorist’s life that fuelled a civil war in the Latin American country, Netflix continues to bolster its reputation as a platform for great content. The US over-the-top (OTT) streaming service’s transformation from a DVD rental store to the world’s most prominent subscription video-on-demand provider is now stuff of legend. Netflix continues to reset the benchmarks for delivering high-quality content—both original and syndicated—and great user experience, becoming an integral part of the pop culture. With saturation in its domestic market fast approaching, the company has been aggressively expanding its footprint worldwide over the last few years, operating in over 100 countries now. Studies indicate that in developed countries where Netflix is the biggest OTT operator, the second-ranked player garners, on average, 11% market share, a data point highlighting the former’s dominance. Since its entry into the Indian market in January 2016, the OTT player has diligently wooed the lucrative millennial, internet-savvy generation with its rich content library. It has not been a cakewalk, however, for Netflix in India, with several Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) providers such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot and Sony LIV vying for eyeballs. The SVoD landscape remains a hugely competitive one where several service providers are battling for advertising and subscription revenues. How can then SVoD vendors in India carve out a niche for themselves, and compete effectively with Netflix?

Well, if the experiences of their peers around the world are anything to go by, they certainly have hope. A number of countries have proven to be tough markets for Netflix to dominate, with local OTT operators successfully luring the consumer with their value proposition. We have found that SVoD service providers that have broken through the market clutter and successfully challenged Netflix’s dominance share a few characteristics: Create local content for local audiences: The best shows need the perfect combination of emotional resonance, storytelling, RoI and other intangible factors to succeed. In markets where the local language is not English, Netflix’s content offerings can incur inflated costs, with regard to dubbing and/or subtitling. Moreover, countries with below-par broadband penetration levels can also be benign playgrounds for local players that can adopt a multichannel approach. For instance, 57% of Maxdome’s library is European content, whereas Netflix houses 80% American content. For German consumers who value locally-produced content, Maxdome has emerged as a preferable option.

Differentiate pitch with unique live content: Players that have positioned themselves distinctly, instead of being a ‘me-too’ OTT player, have indeed grabbed consumers’ attention. Simply aping the Netflix model and syndicating the same shows/movies that are already available on traditional television and other platforms might not work. However, by providing local productions and brands that consumers can easily relate to, competing SVoD providers can offer a compelling value proposition. For instance, broadcasting matches featuring local sports teams can help OTT players attract viewers. As a case in point, Viaplay of Sweden offers live regional tournaments as part of its basic package, to local consumers who love local sports. Move in early to build audience and deepen engagement: SVoD vendors that launched their OTT operations earlier than Netflix and other late entrants have built significant audiences, and bought valuable content rights. Apart from enabling them to scale faster, this headstart has given these operators rich insights into the preferences and consumption behaviour of viewers, across different regions and demographics.

Leverage media parent’s diversified content and distribution base: Partnering with local media houses has also proven beneficial for Netflix’s competitors. The ability to harness their parent’s wider content, distribution, marketing and talent base has allowed the likes of Viaplay, Canalplay and Maxdome to differentiate themselves from Netflix. Innovate around customer experience to offer niche services: OTT operators could also attract and retain audiences by developing solutions that solve a specific customer pain point. For example, Malaysia-based iflix offers mobile content that can be streamed at low net speed, with the company eyeing consumers across emerging markets who often have to contend with poor internet connectivity. Similarly, Viki crowdsources subtitles to cater to underserviced markets worldwide, targeting consumers with varying cultural and linguistic preferences.

While subscription-based revenues will remain a core business driver for OTT vendors operating in India, advertising will also be a critical contributor to their top line, going forward. Certain niche players might decide to opt for a pure-play SVoD strategy, while others could embrace an ad-supported VoD offering. And some OTT players could alternatively decide to adopt a combination of both, targeting premium subscribers with ad-free content and luring the value-conscious consumer with an ad-driven offering. Having a sustainable business model will indeed be crucial. But equally importantly, OTT players will have to figure out their key differentiators, articulate a clear, compelling value proposition for the target customer, and build market share in a sustained, financially-prudent manner.

As has been the case with many industries, the entry of a market leader and trendsetter has spurred rivals to innovate, in order to survive and remain relevant. A similar script is likely to play out in the Indian OTT content streaming ecosystem, with Netflix’s expansion forcing competitors to raise their game. And given the country’s massive diversity and complexity—in relation to content consumption patterns—SVoD vendors have barely scratched the surface in deciphering the Indian OTT code. It, certainly, will be an interesting battle for the sweepstakes. Coauthored with Gaurav Jindal, principal, BCG, India

Vikash Jain

Partner and director, BCG, India