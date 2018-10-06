Common man is taking more loans, retail loan growth is up. Simple charts that explain what is happening

In personal loan category, overall loans grew 45% y-o-y led by 28% volume growth and 112% y-o-y growth in average ticket size.

Loan growth has picked up, reaching 13.5% in August as compared with 3.5% during the same month last year. The growth in lending is led by services followed by retail loans. Corporate loan growth remains sluggish, at 2% y-o-y.

Data from Kotak Institutional Equities Research show that retail loans grew 27% y-o-y, led by 26% growth in live accounts touching 100 million accounts. The flattish average ticket size is because of a change in the loan mix towards short duration consumer loans like credit cards, personal loans and consumer durable loans. Delinquency rates have declined or remained stable across most products, barring loan against property where it has increased to 3% of loans.

Auto loans are driven by a combination of volume and value. Overall auto loans grew 29% y-o-y, led by 19% y-o-y volume growth and 9% y-o-y growth in average ticket size. In personal loan category, overall loans grew 45% y-o-y led by 28% volume growth and 112% y-o-y growth in average ticket size. Credit card receivables grew 42% y-o-y.