As India steps into FY2026-27, elevated crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and resurgent inflation—clear spillovers from the West Asia conflict—are beginning to unsettle its so-called Goldilocks economy. For a country that imports over 80% of its oil needs, shocks of this scale are not merely cyclical irritants; they demand structural adjustments from both policymakers and industry.

Rising energy bills, potential supply disruptions, and a broad-based increase in input costs will force a rethink of growth assumptions for the new fiscal. Companies will have to recalibrate investment plans, while the government may need to revisit fiscal arithmetic and policy priorities. In such an environment, caution prevails: expansion plans are deferred, capital expenditure reprioritised, and hiring slows until there is greater clarity on the trajectory of the conflict and global demand.

New Oil Equilibrium

Importantly, these pressures were building even before the outbreak of hostilities on February 28. India was already contending with an unresolved trade arrangement with the United States, alongside higher tariffs—reportedly around 18%—that were weighing on export competitiveness. External demand had begun to soften, and foreign investors were circumspect, as reflected in moderating foreign direct investment inflows and persistent outflows from equity and debt markets.

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What makes the current episode more concerning is the likelihood that oil prices may not revert to pre-conflict levels even after tensions ease. A new equilibrium closer to $80-85 per barrel, rather than the earlier $70 benchmark, now appears plausible. Such a shift would have lasting implications: a wider current account deficit (CAD), sustained cost pressures across sectors, and weaker consumption demand—particularly when the labour market remains fragile.

Monetary Constraints

Higher oil prices also feed directly into borrowing costs. Sticky inflation could limit the Reserve Bank of India’s room for monetary easing, raising the prospect of tighter financial conditions. This, in turn, could dampen both corporate investment and household consumption, slowing production across sectors. For now, uncertainty remains elevated. With crude trading in the $100-116 per barrel range, the near-term outlook hinges critically on how long hostilities persist.

Historically, every $10 increase in crude prices shaves roughly 0.5 percentage points off India’s GDP. Reflecting this vulnerability, economists have already begun trimming growth forecasts. Goldman Sachs, for instance, has cut its CY2026 GDP estimate by 1.1 percentage points to 5.9%, while raising its inflation outlook by 70 basis points (bps). These projections imply a possible 50-bps increase in policy rates, which would further weigh on credit growth and capacity expansion.

External balances are also under strain. The CAD is now expected to widen to 1.6-1.8% of GDP in FY27, with the balance of payments potentially remaining negative for a third consecutive year. Meanwhile, the rupee has depreciated sharply and could test the 100-per-dollar mark if pressures persist. On the fiscal front, the government’s decision to absorb part of the oil shock raises risks to the deficit target of 4.3% of GDP.

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These are early warning signs rather than indications of an imminent crisis. Yet, if oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, policy responses will need to be swift and pragmatic. Economist Rathin Roy has argued for allowing faster currency depreciation to absorb external shocks. Interest rate policy may also need to focus on attracting foreign capital, while targeted curbs on non-essential imports could ease pressure on the external account. FY27, then, is shaping up to be far more challenging than anticipated.