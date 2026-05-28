For much of the last two decades, conversations around cloud have largely centered on infrastructure. Migration timelines, server configurations, storage optimisation, and cost containment have been staples. While these considerations remain important, the dialogue around cloud has expanded significantly. Today’s organisations agree that the cloud’s true value lies not just in the infrastructure it replaces, but the enterprise application capabilities it enables.

The rise of cloud was premised on a promise: reduce capital expenditure, increase flexibility, and eliminate the burden of maintaining physical data centres. Enterprises rapidly migrated workloads, often achieving tactical goals while missing the strategic opportunity. They treated cloud as a hosting environment rather than a transformation platform, recreating on-premises architectures in someone else’s data centre.

This infrastructure-first mindset has led many enterprises into a trap. They’ve achieved migration but without business transformation. Many now manage cloud resources with the same operational complexity they sought to escape. In some cases, this has resulted in higher operational costs and limited innovation gains. As a result, customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and time to market have remained unchanged despite cloud investments.

The shift to application-centricity

Forward-thinking enterprises are redrawing their cloud strategy with a fundamental question: How can we maximise the value of applications that directly impact business outcomes? This moves the conversation from “How do we manage cloud infrastructure?” to “How do we make our enterprise applications more intelligent, responsive, and valuable?”

The application-centric approach recognises that enterprise applications create business value. The cloud, thus, becomes a catalyst that enhances their capabilities in ways not previously possible.

Integrating AI, automation, and data intelligence into the application ecosystem is key for transformation. Cloud platforms make that possible without massive engineering efforts. AI services can enhance customer service applications with predictive analytics and personalised recommendations.

Automation can streamline workflows within enterprise resource planning systems, reduce errors, and free employees for higher-value work. Data intelligence tools can transform static reports into decision-support tools with real-time insights. These enhancements require organisations to view applications as evolving platforms rather than static software assets. This reframing changes IT’s role in the organisation.



Beyond operational efficiency, technology teams focused on application value become strategic partners driving revenue growth and competitive advantage. Rather than measuring success by cloud cost savings, organisations measure business outcomes enabled by cloud-enhanced applications.

These could range from reduced customer churn, faster product launches, improved employee productivity, to new revenue streams. IT investments are evaluated based on their contribution to strategic objectives delivering measurable business results rather than just cost savings.

Building the connected enterprise

The application-centric cloud strategy enables the connected, intelligent enterprise. When applications are designed to leverage cloud-native capabilities, they can seamlessly share data, coordinate processes, and adapt to changing conditions. Marketing systems can align campaigns with real-time supply chain data.

Customer service platforms can predict potential customer issues and prevent them. Financial planning applications can incorporate operational data for dynamic resource allocation. These connections create agility that infrastructure-focused cloud strategies cannot deliver.

This agility allows organisations to respond faster to disruptions and changing business conditions. Organisations that recognise this reality and rewire their strategies accordingly will compete more effectively.

The writer is SVP and Service Offering Head, Oracle Practice, Infosys

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.