City-level data analysis to boost governance – Here’s why

The approach to solve issues through a national level analysis perished long time ago in India. Following its demise, state-level and regional analysis informed decisions on reforming governance and growth. The state-level analysis focused on wide ranging indicators such as education and health, economic growth, job creation, police force, rainfall and agriculture output, service-level benchmarks, amongst many others.

This was followed by incessant state-level studies and investment summits. Essentially, states became the fundamental unit of analysis for improving growth and development in India. However, between 2014-16, something changed in how Indians consumed data. The new government launched the Digital India programme which focused on increasing internet connectivity and provisioning of government services.

At the same time, disruptions in telecom industry yielded exponential benefits and smartphone sales continued to clock robust growth. Apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Saavn, Gaana, and Flipkart, amongst others, fuelled the growth in data consumption and literally speak volumes about preferences of music, movies, web-series and shopping at the pin code level. Uber and Ola provide insights on traffic at road level and have already begun to assist city governments in delivering insights on traffic movements. All this builds over the behemoth of digital infrastructure—Aadhaar, payment banks, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and India Stack.

With this solid foundation, Indian cities are in an extremely sweet spot to disrupt governance and growth in cities. NITI Aayog’s Strategy for New India@75 document outlines strategies that can help cities leverage this opportunity. Under the section, ‘Modernizing City Governance for Urban Transformation’, it proposes to boost city economy by creating city economic councils and tracking key economic indicators through a city dashboard. Imagine if city dashboards and economic councils have representatives and data of the private companies mentioned above. The synergies can be enormous.

Given that this is a new terrain for city governments, the document also discusses developing model municipal talent and in/outsourcing guidelines to leverage efficiencies generated by technology and outsourcing. For governance, it takes a bold stance by suggesting that ward committees and area sabhas should be activated with a technology enabled ‘Open Cities Framework’ and the use of digital tools for feedback and reporting.

Under the section, ‘Smart Cities for Urban Transformation’, the document argues for institutionalising cities’ capacities to draw benefits from city-level data. It proposes the creation of digital transformation roadmaps for cities which can take a systems approach to all digital interactions in a city, while mapping all assets and using them for key governance activities such as grievance redressal, participatory budgeting, transparent works management, and contractor payments.

It also proposes to create data observatories at city level which will help in policymaking. The highlights of such data observatories will include flexible architecture, open-source accessibility and ensuring the privacy of citizens. If implemented, these policies will empower Indian cities to unbox the benefits of data which is generated within their geographical territories.

Use of technology reduces transaction costs. Initially, the returns are slow but as you accumulate knowledge (and data), the returns are compounding in nature and, after a threshold level, they become exponential. They build over the existing data and insights drawn from this wide and deep base can potentially solve some of the most complex and tangled issues of our times.

It took India close to five decades to move from a pan-India focus and one-size-fits-all approach to a state- and regional-level focus. But in less than two decades thereafter, the focus has shifted to cities. Once the 74th Constitutional Amendment gets fully implemented, it will be a matter of few years for the best practices of city-level innovations to be replicated and scaled across other cities. Thus, it is neither too optimistic nor too romantic to believe that city-level data will provide next the wave of disruption in governance and growth.

