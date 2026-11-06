Every winter, Delhi wakes up under the same grey shroud, and every winter the outrage fades faster than the haze. This week, a thick smog marked the start of the season as pollution in the National Capital Region, which rarely sees a good air days, climbed to hazardous levels. In part, the spike is inevitable. Low wind speeds, falling temperatures, and the geography of the Indo-Gangetic plain all trap pollutants over the region. But the problem goes well beyond the capital: even Mumbai, with its sea breeze, is seeing its air worsen, a sign of a crisis that now spans the country. Against that backdrop, the tug-of-war over something as obvious as firecrackers, between those who want them banned or curbed and those who defy every restriction, turns what should be a wake-up call into a farce.

The recent controversy over actor Dia Mirza shows how absurd this has become. Her video appeal for a quiet, pollution-free celebration, made for a municipal anti-firecracker campaign, was taken down after objections from within the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the civic body. Petty attacks of this kind stir up a religious politics that could easily be avoided but has become routine. Worse, casting pollution controls as attacks on culture sends the wrong message to everyone. It is hardly surprising, then, that polluting firecrackers still sell briskly under the counter in Delhi, even though the Supreme Court allows only green crackers. The judiciary’s shifting stance over the years, from suspending sales in 2016 to later relaxations and the green-cracker compromise, reflects less a considered middle path than a failure of enforcement. It also shows how crackdowns can backfire, by feeding a thriving black market.

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Firecrackers are, admittedly, a minor source of air pollution overall, but they are a potent trigger for short, sharp spikes. On the government side, the measures under the Delhi Winter Action Plan, which begins this month, show welcome intent, including curbs on vehicle entry and construction work. But they must come with a real expansion of public transport, or vehicle owners will bear an unfair share of the burden. Otherwise, such steps will remain palliative care, easing the symptoms without treating the disease. The cure lies in long-term measures, such as the goal of 30% electrification by 2030 under Delhi’s ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy. A crisis of this nature also needs several states to act together. More than half of the capital’s particulate pollution comes from outside its borders, so it would be well served by airshed-based planning, which treats a whole geographical region as a single unit.

The larger point, however, is that the authorities can rein in many causes of pollution, but they can only govern what is governable. Denial is no longer an option when the problem is plain to see and its toll on health is immediate. Indian cities dominate global pollution rankings, yet we still do not treat bad air as a public emergency. Behind this failure is a collective habit of accepting poor conditions as normal instead of meeting them with outrage. There is no shortage of awareness campaigns, and regular media attention, however Delhi-centric, is building public pressure. But unless most citizens truly take the message to heart, a bottom-up fight against pollution will remain out of reach, and meaningful progress with it.