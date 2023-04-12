Chishty Sufi Langar Foods Cuisine and Incredible Use of Millets across Indian Sub-Continent

By Haji Syed Salman Chishty

Serving food is connected to generosity, a virtue that, not surprisingly, is central in Islamic Spiritual traditions. It is considered a quality of the soul which God gives to those He loves, those who are not attached to material wealth and instead use what they are given to please God and, thereby, make the world a better place. That is, it is not the generous person themselves who possesses the attribute of generosity, but its God who, because of His love for that person, causes them to be generous.

Throughout the Holy Qur’an and Hadiths, which are a collection of sayings, teachings and noble actions of Holy Prophet Muhammad(saw), the followers of Islamic Creed and Sufi practitioners are called to feed the hungry and help those in need, regardless of race, religion or background.

“You will never attain piety until you spend out of what you hold dear, and whatever you may spend on anything, Allah indeed knows it.” –Quran 3:92

“The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed of grain which grows seven spikes, in each spike is a hundred grains. And Allah multiplies the reward for whoever He wills, for Allah is all-Encompassing and knowing.” –Quran 2:261

“Or feeding, on a day of severe hunger, an orphan of near relationship, or a needy person in misery. And then being among those who believed and advised one another to patience and advised one another to compassion. Those are the companions of the right.” (Qur’an 90:14-18)

Abdullah bin Amr (ra) said, ’A man asked the Prophet, “What Islamic traits are the best?” The Prophet said,” Feed the people, and greet those whom you know and those whom you do not know”’. [Bukhari]

In addition to this immense reward, Hazret Ali (ra) said that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said, “Indeed, in Paradise there are chambers whose outside can be seen from their inside, and their inside can be seen from their outside”. A Bedouin stood and said, “Who are they for, O Messenger of Allah?” He said, “For those who speak well, feed others, fast regularly, and perform Salah during the night while the people sleep”.

As per Islamic Spiritual traditions, The Sufi’s believe that everything we are given is bestowed upon us by God (Allah) and therefore, nothing, not even our bodies, belong to us, but to God. We are merely trustees of these bounties and we are to use them in the best of ways, as God wills, to uplift the rest of His creation.

With the same noble intentions, letter and spirit to serve one and all with Unconditional Love, the Chishty Sufi Order in Indian Subcontinent believe in practicing the spiritual traditions in the light of sublime teachings of 11th Century Sufi Grand Master Teacher Hazret Khawaja Moinudeen Hasan Chishty popularly known among the masses as Khawaja Gharib Nawaz of Dargah Ajmer Sharif – Benefactor of Poor, Downtrodden and Strangers who have no one to care or tend to their immediate personal and social needs. Khawaja Gharib Nawaz at Dargah Ajmer Sharif established the principles of serving all with Unconditional Love whereas if one intends to get close to the Divine Creator, they must serve the Creation by developing three attributes of nature within oneself – Sun like Grace, River like Generosity and Earth like Hospitality as they never make any differences and distinguish among whom they are serving. The warmth of Sun, water from a river and hospitable nature of Earth is for all irrespective of their race, religion, region, language, ethnicity or any background.

The Langar of Ajmer Dargah Sharif is a Chishty Sufi community sacred space that provides free meals to all seekers regardless of their caste, religion, or socio-economic status. The traditional Langar Khana (Sufi Meals and Food Distribution Center) in Dargah Ajmer Sharif serves pure vegetarian langar meals with no onion and no garlic use, twice a day from the last 800 years to thousands of seekers, visitors daily.

The serving of daily Langar meals is an important part of the Chishty Sufi tradition and is meant to promote equality, inclusivity as well as seek closeness to the Creator by serving the Creation as per the teachings and Sufi wisdom of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz(r).

The Langar is run, organized and managed by the Khuddam e Khawaja Gharib Nawaz community from last 800 years until the present day and is enhanced by voluntarily support from devotees, seekers, global friends of Ajmer Dargah Sharif and well-wishers. The langar food is prepared by a team of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure that the visitors are fed with healthy and nutritious meals.

Apart from serving food, the Langar also provides a space for visitors to come together and share a meal, regardless of their background. This promotes unity and brotherhood among people of different faiths and helps to break down barriers.

The LangarKhana is open to all visitors and is located within the premises of the Dargah Sharif. Visitors can take part in the Langar by volunteering to help with cooking, serving, or cleaning up. It is a great way to give back to the community and to be part of a tradition that has been going on for centuries.

The Vegetarian Langar of Ajmer Dargah Sharif is not just a community kitchen, but also a symbol of the Sufi tradition that emphasizes the importance of service to humanity. The concept of Langar is deeply rooted in the teachings of Chishty Sufism, which emphasizes that all human beings are equal in the eyes of the divine and that service to others is an essential part of spiritual growth.

The LangarKhana Center at Ajmer Dargah Sharif has a rich history that dates back to the times of Hazret Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty and the tradition has been carried forward by Chishty Sufi followers and disciples of the Sufi Order across Indian Sub-Continent and globally.

The Pure Vegetarian Langar of Ajmer Dargah Sharif is also a testament to the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood that is a hallmark of the Sufi tradition. Seekers and Devotees of all faith and religious backgrounds from different parts of India, and the world come to the Dargah Ajmer Sharif to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the Sufi Saint, and the Langar provides a platform for them to come together and share a meal as a Human Family. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty and his teachings, which continue to inspire people across generations and cultures.

Chishty Sufi Langar is a blend of Sweet or Salted Porridge like a mix of grains meals, Sweet Rice Shahi Deg Meals and it reflects the Chishty Sufi philosophy of simplicity, non-violence, and harmony with nature. Sufi cuisine is primarily vegetarian, and it uses a variety of grains, legumes, and Millets to create flavorful and nutritious meals.

One of the unique aspects of Chishty Sufi cuisine is the incredible use of millets in their cooking. Millets are small, nutrient-rich grains that are grown in India and are an essential part of the country’s culinary heritage. Millets are gluten-free, rich in fiber, and contain essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and potassium.

The Chishty Sufi tradition has long recognized since last 800 years the nutritional value of millets and has incorporated them every day into their cooking of Langar meals in Dargah Ajmer Sharif. Millets are used to make a variety of dishes, including rotis (flatbreads), Tahiri (a rice n potato dish), and Langar thick soup (a sweet or at times salted porridge). The Langar at Ajmer Dargah Sharif serves pure vegetarian dishes that are prepared using fresh and wholesome ingredients and incorporate the use of millets, which are a rich source of essential nutrients. The Sufi cuisine is a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of India, where food is not just a means of sustenance but is also a way of expressing love, compassion, and gratitude towards all living beings.

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are widely cultivated in India and other parts of the world. They are an important source of food and are widely used in traditional cuisines across the country. Millets are a versatile grain that can be used in a variety of dishes, from porridge to flatbreads to salads.

In recent years, thanks to our Indian Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi ji vision and policies there has been a renewed interest in millets when India’s proposal at the UN General Assembly and was approved with the support of 71 countries, The United Nations (UN) General Assembly at its 75th session declared 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM2023). Millets are a superfood due to their high nutritional value. Millets are gluten-free, low in glycemic index, and rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. They are also an excellent source of antioxidants, which can help prevent chronic diseases. Moreover, millets are environmentally sustainable crops that require less water and fertilizer compared to mainstream cereal crops like maize and wheat. Cultivating millets can also help to conserve biodiversity, as they are often grown in diverse cropping systems that include other crops, shrubs, and trees. Finally, consuming millets supports farmers, especially smallholders, who often face challenges in accessing markets and earning decent incomes. Millets are traditionally grown and consumed in many parts of Asia and Africa.

However, over the past decades, the consumption and cultivation of millets declined due to various factors such as urbanization, policy neglect, and changing food preferences. Now following and recognizing India’s stand on the potential benefits of millets, many governments, NGOs, and research institutions are now promoting their revival through various initiatives such as awareness campaigns, seed production, value addition, and market linkages. In addition, chefs, food bloggers, and nutritionists are also promoting millets as a tasty and healthy food option through innovative recipes and social media. Overall, the revival of millets can have positive impacts on health, environmental sustainability, and socioeconomic development.

Millets have been an important ingredient in Chishty Sufi langar in India and South Asia for centuries. Chishty Sufi Langar preparations emphasize the use of simple, wholesome ingredients, and millets fit well into this philosophy. In langar, or communal meals, millets are often used to make dishes such as khichdi, a one-pot meal of mixed millets and lentils that is both filling and nutritious.

Incorporating millets into the diet is a healthy and environmentally friendly choice, and Chishty Sufi langar meals is just one example of how they can be enjoyed in delicious and creative ways. Some popular millet varieties used in Chishty Sufi cuisine include finger millet (ragi), pearl millet (bajra), and sorghum (jowar), among others. In addition to the nutritional benefits, using millets in cooking also helps to preserve traditional food practices and cultural identity.

The Chishty Sufi tradition in particular emphasizes the importance of sharing food as a form of service and community building, and the use of millets in their cooking aligns with their values of simplicity, sustainability, and compassion towards all living beings. Millets are versatile and can be used in different recipes, including porridges, rotis, bread, and snacks. They can also be combined with various spices, vegetables, and legumes to make flavorful and healthy meals. By incorporating millets into our diets, we not only support sustainable agriculture but also promote healthy living and the preservation of our cultural heritage.

The Chishty Sufi langar, which emphasizes simplicity and harmony with nature, since last 800 years has long recognized the nutritional value of millets and has incorporated them into their cooking. The use of millets in the Chishty Sufi cuisine is not only a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of India but also a testimony to the importance of using natural, wholesome ingredients in cooking and their use of natural ingredients and traditional cooking techniques is a testimony to the importance of preserving the rich culinary heritage of India and also embodies spiritual values such as simplicity, modesty, and mindfulness.

In essence, Chishty Sufi servings of Langar is not just about the food, but about the values and traditions that it represents. It is a cultural and spiritual expression of the Chishty Sufi way of life, which emphasizes the pursuit of inner knowledge, self-realization, and a deeper connection with the divine. Through the act of serving, Chishty Sufi Langar traditions seek to cultivate a sense of gratitude, humility, and awareness of one’s blessings. Chishty Sufi Masters encourage their disciples to be mindful of the food they consume, seeing it as a gift from God and an opportunity to experience divine bounty firsthand.

The author is Gaddi Nashin Dargah Ajmer Sharif – Chairman – Chishty Foundation. He can be contacted on: salmanchishty@hotmail.com ; sufi.musafir@gmail.com and on Social Media Twitter/Instagram : @sufimusafir

