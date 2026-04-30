China’s approach to the US-Iran crisis reflects a familiar pattern in its foreign policy—cautious pragmatism anchored in long-term strategic calculation. It is neither an outright supporter of Iran nor a neutral bystander. Beijing is engaged in a calibrated balancing act, seeking to maximise gains while minimising exposure, even as broader great-power dynamics, particularly the evolving engagement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, continues to shape its room for manoeuvre.

At one level, China’s role is defined by its deepening economic engagement with Iran. Energy remains central. Iran offers a relatively reliable source of oil, often available under flexible arrangements due to the constraints imposed by sanctions. For Beijing, this is not merely a matter of opportunism but of necessity. As the world’s largest energy importer, China’s economic stability is intimately tied to the uninterrupted flow of hydrocarbons from West Asia. Yet this engagement is carefully calibrated. Beijing has avoided crossing the threshold into overt military or strategic alignment with Tehran. This restraint is not incidental; it reflects a clear recognition that direct involvement would entangle China in a volatile regional conflict, thereby jeopardising its primary objective—domestic economic stability and sustained growth.

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Energy vs. Alignment

Simultaneously, China has been keen to position itself as a “responsible” global actor. Its calls for de-escalation, emphasis on dialogue, and support for negotiated settlements are consistent with its standard diplomatic posture in such situations. In the context of the US-Iran crisis, these gestures serve a dual purpose. On the one hand, they signal China’s commitment to international stability; on the other, they allow Beijing to contrast its approach with what it characterises as American unilateralism. However, this diplomatic activism remains limited in substantive impact. China lacks both the coercive leverage and the political will to decisively shape outcomes in the region. Its mediation efforts, while symbolically significant, have yet to translate into concrete influence over the trajectory of the conflict.

The underlying logic of China’s strategy is thus one of strategic restraint combined with opportunistic adaptation. A prolonged US-Iran confrontation, while inherently destabilising, offers certain structural advantages to Beijing. It diverts American strategic attention and resources towards West Asia, potentially reducing pressure on China in the Indo-Pacific. In this sense, China is not an active participant in the crisis but a beneficiary of its geopolitical spillovers. This does not imply that Beijing seeks escalation; rather, it underscores its willingness to operate within a system where US overextension creates openings for Chinese consolidation elsewhere.

Yet, this strategy is not without its contradictions. China’s dependence on West Asian energy exposes it to significant risks, particularly in the event of disruption in key maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. This vulnerability highlights a structural paradox in China’s rise—while it critiques the US-led security architecture, it continues to rely, indirectly, on that very system to safeguard its economic lifelines. Until China develops the capability to independently secure these routes, its strategic autonomy will remain constrained.

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Moreover, China’s limited military footprint in West Asia underscores the gap between its economic presence and its security role. Unlike the US, China does not possess an extensive network of alliances or forward-deployed forces in the region. Its influence is mediated through economic partnerships rather than security commitments. While this model has allowed Beijing to maintain relations with multiple actors, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, it also limits its ability to act as a decisive arbiter in times of crisis.

This delicate balancing act is further complicated by the need to manage competing relationships. China’s ties with Iran must be weighed against its expanding engagement with Gulf monarchies, which are critical to its energy security and investment ambitions. An overt alignment with Tehran risks alienating these partners and undermining China’s broader regional strategy. Consequently, Beijing’s policy is characterised by deliberate ambiguity, enabling it to maintain flexibility in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Trump-Xi Factor

It is within this broader context that the anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi next month assumes particular significance. For Beijing, the summit represents an opportunity to recalibrate its relationship with the US at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The US-Iran crisis forms an important backdrop to these discussions, not necessarily as a central agenda item but as a reflection of the wider strategic environment in which both powers are operating.

From China’s perspective, the crisis underscores the limits of American power as well as the costs of its continued global commitments. At the same time, Beijing remains acutely aware that a total breakdown in US-Iran ties could trigger economic shocks, particularly in energy markets, that would adversely affect China. The Trump-Xi summit will thus offer an opportunity for exploring areas of convergence, however limited, especially in maintaining stability in global energy flows and preventing uncontrolled escalation.

For Washington, the meeting offers an opportunity to gauge China’s intentions and to assess whether it is willing to play a more constructive role in moderating Iran’s behaviour. But such expectations are likely to remain modest. China’s approach to Iran is driven less by alignment with Tehran and more by its broader strategic calculus vis-à-vis the US. As such, Beijing is unlikely to assume responsibilities that could compromise its carefully maintained neutrality.

In many ways, the Trump-Xi interaction highlights the evolving nature of great-power competition. Unlike the binary confrontations of the past, contemporary rivalry is characterised by simultaneous competition and interdependence. The US-Iran crisis exemplifies this dynamic. While it creates opportunities for China to expand its strategic space, it also reinforces the extent to which Beijing remains embedded in a global system still significantly shaped by American power.

China’s conduct in the West Asia crisis underscores both the strengths and limitations of its global posture. Its strategy, marked by restraint, opportunism, and hedging, has thus far insulated it from the immediate costs of conflict while allowing it to extract incremental advantages. Yet it also reveals a deeper reality—China is not yet in a position to decisively shape regional outcomes, nor is it willing to incur the risks associated with such a role.

What China seeks ultimately is not victory in this specific crisis, but relative advantage in the geopolitical contest with the US. For now, that objective is best served not through direct intervention, but a posture of watchful distance—one that allows China to adapt to shifting circumstances while preserving its core interests.

The author is the Vice President for Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.