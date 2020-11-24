Chilling EFFECT of amended Kerala Police Act

The state government has said that the matter will be discussed in the Assembly before further action.

Kerala may have shelved the controversial amendment of its Police Act—the proposed Section 118-A would have given the state unprecedented powers to go after critics under the guise of curbing cyber-content that aims to “threaten, insult or harm the reputation” of an individual—but the state government should bear in mind that such a provision should never have been brought in the first place.

Even now, as per news reports, the state government has said that the matter will be discussed in the Assembly before further action. Given the opposition parties are quite unanimous on the chilling effect the proposed law will have, apart from many in the ruling coalition itself being uncomfortable with it, the proposal will likely get junked; but till the time this happens, it remains a sword waiting to drop.

The Kerala government had stated that the amendment follows the High Court directing it to take action to curb online harassment and slander of individuals, especially women. However, it should have kept in mind that existing provisions can be used to curb this, and its proposal wouldn’t have stood judicial scrutiny given the Supreme Court (SC), in Shreya Singhal, had struck down the similarly ambiguous, sweeping Section 66A of the IT Act that had been invoked in many cases to harass dissenting individuals.

Under Kerala’s proposed law—unlike Section 499 and 500 of IPC where an aggrieved party must register a complaint for a defamation case to get filed—the police would have been vested with the power to register a case suo motu. It isn’t hard to imagine a scenario in which the ruling party or even members of the administration see critical social media posts, unflattering comments online, etc, as grounds to invoke the now-in-abeyance provision.

In 2015, when the SC read down Section 66A, it had expressly said that there were many provisions of the IPC to deal with online abuse/slander/threats etc. It had ruled that the ‘broad’ language of the Section would have allowed for misuse. The Kerala government, in the present context, had pleaded what the Centre had five years back—that the provision would be used carefully—but the SC had opined then that “a statute which is otherwise invalid as being unreasonable cannot be saved by its being administered in a reasonable manner”. The Kerala government should simply scrap the proposed law.