Chelsea Football Club seems to be regressing towards mid-table mediocrity

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

It’s not known if Roman Abramovich had watched the very public dismantling of the Sarri-ball at the Etihad last Sunday. Chelsea’s absentee owner doesn’t turn up for his club’s matches these days. Rarely does he drop in at Cobham, Chelsea’s training base. Ever since the British government tightened up the investor visas following the Salisbury poisoning incident last year, Abramovich has chosen recluse, football-wise.

Gone are the days when managers received texts from the club owner after defeats. In Carlo Ancelotti’s case, as Sky Italy journalist Fabio Caressa revealed, it used to be a simple question mark. Ancelotti managed Chelsea for two seasons, from 2009 to 2011, and won a Premier League title and an FA Cup. He did a double, in fact, in his first season at the Bridge. A year later, the Italian was gone, with his team still second in the league table. But Chelsea had lost the title race to Manchester United and that was enough for Abramovich to wield the axe.

Abramovich has never befriended patience. Then again, his hire-and-fire policy has worked wonders. Chelsea have won five Premier League titles, a Champions League and nine other trophies since Abramovich took the club ownership in 2003 and changed the English game. The Russian oligarch was the reason why football in England went into a costly makeover. All said and done, Abramovich cared for Chelsea, although he always kept long-term vision at arm’s length.

Not that Abramovich has deserted Chelsea. He okayed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s signing from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee of £71 million at the start of the season. In January, he opened his chequebook to bring Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus. At the same time, though, Abramovich has allowed the likes of Nemanja Matic and Thibaut Courtois to leave. Matic was sold to United, a direct rival. And now, Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid looks imminent. Also, Abramovich has put his £1-billion Stamford Bridge extension plans on hold. From Chelsea’s perspective, though, the most concerning factor is that the club owner has all but stopped communicating with the manager.

The current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said as much after his side received a grand 6-0 hiding against Manchester City. “If the president calls, I will be happy, seeing as I never hear from him. To be honest, I don’t know what to expect,” Sarri told Sky Italia. It was Chelsea’s worst-ever defeat in the Premier League era, which came on the heels of a 4-0 away defeat to Bournemouth.

Sarri’s appointment at the start of the season had raised eyebrows. Antonio Conte won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his two seasons as Chelsea manager. Conte fell out with some of the stars, notably Diego Costa (he was offloaded), Hazard and Willian, but he had to make way for Sarri because Abramovich wanted Chelsea to play passing football a la Barcelona. The Sarri-ball was making waves in Italy. The Chelsea owner fell for it.

At the Bridge, though, player power rules the dressing room and it proved to be Sarri’s biggest obstacle with regard to installing his philosophy at the club. He played Hazard and N’Golo Kante—the team’s MVP and the world’s best holding midfielder, respectively—out of position. In fact, it was a tad surprising that the dressing room took this long to dismiss Sarri-ball. The manager didn’t help his cause either by publicly questioning his players’ motivation. Sarri’s relationship with Hazard reportedly has reached boiling point, which is bad news for the former.

Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas were handed pink slips in very similar circumstances, seven and nine months into their respective first terms. At the moment, it feels like Sarri is just one more defeat away from getting the sack. It’s apparently the easier option for Abramovich who has presided over 13 managerial changes so far. But will another change augur well for Chelsea?

Their Premier League rivals, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, have been reaping the rewards of stability. Also, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Abramovich to bankroll success—he can no longer match the spending power of City and United. Chelsea seem to be regressing towards the mid-table mediocrity of the pre-Abramovich era. They need long-term vision. They need to give their academy graduates first-team football. For a change, Abramovich needs to give the deadwoods and the troublemakers in the squad the boot instead of parting ways with the manager. The Premier League needs a strong Chelsea.

“People don’t understand how difficult the first year can be. People need time; only depends on the owners. The people in charge need to believe,” Pep Guardiola had said last week. Not that Sarri is ticking all the boxes. Far from it… To paraphrase Sir Matt Busby, the Chelsea manager is not a man of grass and boots. He likes to present himself as a football intellectual. He is also very stubborn. A little bit of flexibility will do Sarri no harm. In the meantime, Abramovich should hang fire.