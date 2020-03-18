Changing times: PE investors no longer satisfied with financial investor role in their portfolio companies

While seeking a board seat is common, PE nominees are typically appointed as ‘non-executive directors’ on the board of the portfolio company. (Representative image)

By Rupinder Malik and Sidharrth Shankar

As Indian private equity (PE) markets matured over the years, a new trend is being noticed—one of ‘control’ transactions. To put it simply, PE investors are no longer satisfied with taking the back seat and participating merely as financial investors in their portfolio companies. In fact, as has been the case globally, it is becoming standard for PE investors to seek more operational and management control over a portfolio company. Even PE funds holding a minority stake today vie for a board seat and veto rights.

While seeking a board seat is common, PE nominees are typically appointed as ‘non-executive directors’ on the board of the portfolio company. The upside of being classified as a ‘non-executive director’ is to avoid liabilities, which are typically on the ‘officer-in-default’, given that day-to-day affairs are managed by the promoters or key managerial personnel (KMPs). In cases pertaining to liability under the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act), the apex court has clarified that a “non-executive director is no doubt a custodian of the governance of the company but is not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the running of its business and only monitors the executive activity”.

However, the office of a non-executive director has own challenges. While the position is quite clear in respect of fastening liability under the NI Act, a broader risk of vicarious liability looms in cases of corporate frauds and corporate governance lapses. A PE nominee could be arraigned as a result of simply being on the company’s board of directors. A case in point is the hysteria around director liability that arose when news reports in February 2018 disclosed that PE-nominee directors were receiving notices from the income tax department in connection with tax claims on the portfolio companies.

Under the Companies Act 2013, liability for defaults is pinned on the ‘officer-in-default’ (ordinarily, promoters and KMPs), while non-executive directors are specifically protected in cases where an offence or omission occurs without the director’s knowledge or with their consent. However, participation in board proceedings and ordinary board processes weaken the ‘knowledge’ defence. While the existing law does provide a way out for directors who can establish that the non-compliance was not attributable to gross negligence, or intentional breach by the concerned director, the burden of proving so is placed on the director. In fact, failure to provide ‘satisfactory’ evidence could result in a penalty.

To set the record straight, earlier this month, the ministry of corporate affairs, Government of India (ministry), clarified the official stand on ‘civil or criminal prosecutions filed’ or ‘internal adjudication proceedings’ initiated against non-promoter/non-KMPs/non-executive directors. The clarification, which is addressed to the Registrar of Companies and the regional director (who are responsible for administration and enforcement of the Companies Act), requires enforcement personnel to ascertain the involvement of non-executive directors in any violation under Companies Act before initiating civil or criminal proceedings. In fact, in cases of any doubts with regard to liability of any person, the ministry’s prior sanction is now required.

Pursuant to the clarification, the onus of proving non-compliance is no longer that of the non-executive, easing the role of PE nominees. The clarification is especially significant for India, where it is not incumbent on companies to obtain directors’ and officers’ liability insurance (D&O) as in the United States and other developed countries. A D&O policy typically provides protection against liability arising out of alleged and actual offences, and omissions of directors and other key officers of a company in their managerial capacity.

The shield provided to non-executives gives a positive signal to foreign funds interested in buying stakes in Indian companies and is definitely likely to give a fillip to ‘control’ transactions in the Indian markets.

Co-authored by Aman Bhatia, Associate, J Sagar Associates