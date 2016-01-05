Changing Colours

All along, the impact of the iPhone was felt in the mobile-devices business. Within a couple of years of the induction of the iPhone, every device-maker came up with its own version of touchscreen devices. That also sounded the death knell for flip phones and the old candy bars. As if that was not enough, now iPhone seems to be dictating consumer tastes across other consumer durables, as per a report in The Economic Times. This time round, it is not design, but the iPhone colours that consumers prefer for their gadgets and appliances. So, be it washing machines, refrigerators or microwave ovens, durables are being offered in iPhone tinges—grey, silver, gold, mirror and steel finish. Now, the colours and hues account for anything between 30% to 50% of the durables sold in the country as opposed to under 25% during the year before. That could mean the beginning of the end to the white, light blue and red that most consumer durable companies—LG, Videocon, Godrej—have been offering to consumers over the years.

Some of the preference for these colours is because they are perceived by consumers as offering a premium touch, in turn meeting the aspirations of today’s discerning shoppers. Also, these colours blend in easily with the colours of modern kitchens and homes. Next in line could be a glass finish to the top-end durables. All told, the Indian consumer is changing and that too very quickly.