By Uma Ganesh

India produces over 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, while the number of engineering colleges nearly tripled between 2012-13 and 2023-24. Yet, approved intake in engineering programmes has declined by almost 25% over the past eight years, according to an AICTE report published in August 2026. In contrast, intake in higher education has grown by 49%.

For more than a decade, parents, students and colleges have responded to strong employer demand for computer science talent. Many colleges, including some IITs, reduced seats in core engineering disciplines while expanding computer science programmes. Some even discontinued disciplines such as mechatronics and textile engineering to make room for computer science.

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However, the employment landscape is changing. Entry-level salaries have stagnated, while hiring of freshers by IT services firms has reportedly declined by nearly 25%. The traditional pyramid-shaped workforce, built on a large base of fresh graduates performing coding, testing and maintenance tasks, is giving way to a more diamond-shaped structure. Several firms are reducing fresher recruitment and the supervisory layers associated with it, while strengthening their middle ranks with experienced professionals skilled in AI.

Despite these shifts, students and parents continue to favour computer science, drawn by its past employment prospects and salary growth. This risks creating a mismatch between the skills being produced and the opportunities available.

Meanwhile, India is investing in semiconductor fabrication, defence manufacturing, renewable energy and electric vehicles. These sectors need specialised engineers with expertise in electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering, as well as materials science and metallurgy. Computer science remains relevant, and AI skills will be valuable across these domains. But the country also needs strong foundations in core engineering disciplines to support its manufacturing and technology ambitions.

The challenge is that many colleges with weak academic capabilities are repackaging existing computer science courses as AI-focused programmes. This can mislead parents into believing that a new course title guarantees better career prospects. AICTE has advocated a hybrid approach that combines core engineering with computing. However, adoption of this model remains uneven across institutions.

Approval for additional student intake should therefore not rest on perceived demand alone. It should also reflect the placement opportunities colleges create each year. Such an approach would encourage institutions to align capacity with employment prospects and help parents make better-informed choices. Engineering graduate unemployment and underemployment remain serious concerns, with some estimates putting unemployment among engineering students at 85%. Many of these students have cleared competitive selection processes and paid substantial tuition fees, yet struggle to find suitable jobs.

One way to bridge this gap is to help students gain practical experience while pursuing their degrees. This can improve their readiness for entry-level roles and make the transition from campus to workplace smoother.

The PM Internship Scheme was launched with this objective. However, of the 1.65 lakh offers made, only about 20% were accepted. Many interns also dropped out before completing their tenure. Low stipends, postings far from home and roles that did not match students’ interests have been cited as reasons for the scheme’s limited uptake. The programme needs to be revisited to make internships more attractive and beneficial for both employers and students.

There is also an urgent need to help parents and students understand how employment patterns and future job requirements are changing. Career choices should be guided by a realistic assessment of industry demand, institutional quality and individual aptitude, rather than the popularity of a particular discipline.

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Closer partnerships between academic institutions and industries such as semiconductors and defence can also help align curricula with workplace requirements. These partnerships should include internships, practical training and clearer pathways to employment. Earlier models offer useful lessons. Hindustan Aeronautics’ partnership with IIT Madras for an MTech programme, as well as arrangements under which some IT services companies secure the first right of refusal to make job offers to students at partner colleges, show how industry-academia collaboration can be structured to meet workforce needs.

India will continue to need a large pool of engineers as its economy grows. The priority, however, must be to ensure that engineering education produces graduates with relevant skills, sound technical foundations and practical experience. Expanding capacity without addressing employability will only deepen the disconnect between education and industry.

The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.