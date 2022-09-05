Data Drive: Cementing growth

With the leverage of cement companies having declined to its lowest in a decade and demand for cement picking up, producers are looking to add capacity.

A pick-up in infrastructure and construction activity will boost cement demand by 7% CAGR over FY22-26, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The industry’s capex has grown sharply from Rs 9,400 crore in FY21 to Rs 16,200 crore in FY22, and investments in green energy should continue to reduce costs and carbon emissions.

Moreover, large companies on the lookout for inorganic growth could drive consolidation in the industry.