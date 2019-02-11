Caste in a different mould: Inter-caste inequality is falling as education levels rise, says Sunil Jain

As in the past, even upper-caste families in poor-growth states fared worse than SC/ST in high-growth states, and vice versa

Now that elections are round the corner, though some caste-based parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are trying to sink in their differences to take on the BJP, there is little doubt that caste divides will be exaggerated and exploited in order to get votes by each political party. Indeed, caste rivalries will be accentuated since many are trying to show—and the BJP is trying to show that this is not true—that the new 10% upper-caste quota is going to reduce reservations for the SC/ST/OBC groups.

And while it is not clear whether the BJP will be able to ensure this happens before the elections, its plan to sub-categorise the OBCs, to allow non-powerful castes to also get the benefit of reservations—instead of mostly the Yadavs and the Kurmis in, for instance, Uttar Pradesh— will also accentuate caste rivalry. The Justice Kumar committee in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report in The Times of India, has suggested that the 27% quota meant for OBCs be split up and, of this, just 7 percentage points (roughly a fourth) be given to powerful backward castes like Yadavs and Kurmis—Yadavs are the core base of the Samajwadi Party while Kurmis are the support base of BJP ally Apna Dal. While there is a valid case for the sub-categorisation—the Justice Kumar committee says both Yadavs and Kurmis are culturally, economically and politically powerful—the immediate issue is whether groups like the Yadavs and Kurmis will just roll over and let this happen or whether this will snowball into a larger conflict.

Data sourced from People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE), an independent not-for-profit research centre, shows that while there were, as expected, differences in the incomes of families in each caste group in 2015-16, this matters less than, say, the industries in which these families are occupied, economic growth in the states that they live in, their education, whether they live in rural or urban areas, small towns or big towns, etc. While this is something the NCAER survey also showed in 2004-05 (see ‘Caste in a different mould’, goo.gl/fPrmhe), as the PRICE survey for 2015-16 shows—both surveys were conducted by Rajesh Shukla who now heads PRICE—this is even more true today.

Over the next few weeks, this newspaper will try and bring different aspects of PRICE’s 2015-16 survey that relate to caste dynamics.

The first and most important trend shown up by juxtaposing the findings of both surveys is that inter-caste inequalities, at least when it comes to incomes, have reduced dramatically over time. This is very positive and augurs well for the removal of caste-based quotas, provided the political class wants to remove them. A PhD thesis by Ishan Bakshi (goo.gl/vMNSPd), for instance, used NSS data and finds that, over time, educational inequality reduces across generations. It finds that if a parent in rural India had studied till just Class V—this includes illiterates—there was a 58% chance his child also studied till this level in 1983; this fell to just 29% by 2009-10. Even better, while there was a 1% chance the child of such a parent could have passed Class XII in 1983, this rose to 14% by 2009-10. And this trend holds true whether a parent is poor or rich.

In 2004-05, the NCAER data showed that, on average, SC households earned around 71% of the average earned across all caste groups (see graphic A.2). In the case of ST households, they earned a lower 63%; that is, if the average household earned `100, the SC household earned `71 while the ST one earned `63, the OBC earned `92 and the Upper Caste (UC) earned `133. While the average household income in 2004-05 was `65,041, an SC household earned`45,889, `40,753 in the case of ST, `59,741 for OBC and `86,689 for UCs.

This, by the way, is hardly representative of the deep discrimination that people talk about; more so since, as we will see, caste is not the main deciding factor for income levels. But even this has reduced dramatically. In 2015-16, while household incomes had risen 3.11 times on average across all caste groups (see graphic A.1), the average SC household was earning 89% of what the average Indian was while the average ST household was earning 84% and the OBC 98%; the UC was still earning more than the average, but less so than that in the past.

Not surprising, since caste in itself is not as important a determining factor as various caste-warriors make out to be, one of the biggest differences in incomes emanates from the state in which families are located, and that holds true for all caste groups. Take the case of Kerala where the 2015-16 household incomes were, on average, 4.62 times of what